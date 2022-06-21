Education plan for disbanded Agniveers is alarmingly vague

In the nationwide uproar over Agnipath, one matter has received little attention: The way the scheme has been linked to educational programmes. These programmes have not been spelt out. They are being defined on the go, as part of an unfolding package to assuage public anxieties. This is the time to voice some concerns to take into account as the programmes crystallise.

The need for such educational support cannot be questioned. Disbanded Agniveers will require training for whatever work they take up subsequently. The point at issue is the nature of the training, and how it meshes with the education system generally. We must also recognise that leadership, discipline, team spirit, etc., while worthy traits of character that the forces might inculcate, do not constitute concrete skills or qualifications. For that, we must resort to the broader, and sadly messier, general education system.

Two major plans have been mooted. First, those joining after Class X can proceed to a Class XII certificate through the National Institute of Open Schooling. It is unclear whether this will happen during their tour of duty or afterwards. Realistically, it can only be the latter. The idea is unexceptionable, even if relatively few 21-year-olds will enrol for a certificate that their peers obtained at 18.

The question relates to the content of the programme. This will apparently consist of “customised courses that are not only current but very relevant to their area of service”. This is less than illuminating. Does it mean the “area of service”, namely military service, that they have left behind? It seems superfluous to repeat or extend that training, which would hardly help them in future civilian life.

If, on the contrary, it means the services the Agniveers will now take up, those will surely be too varied for “customised courses”. The most beneficial plan would be to focus on mainstream general education: Languages, mathematics, natural and social sciences, alongside practical skills like computation and accountancy. These are precisely what the Agniveers will have missed out on: They can now make good that deficit.

What might trouble us is the imprecise and clichéd phrasing, suggesting the matter has not been thought through. It raises the disquieting possibility that in practice, this certificate might be seen by both recipients and authorities as a handout. This seems a very real danger with the other proposal, of a special three-year degree programme mooted by the University Grants Commission jointly with the Indira Gandhi National Open University. Here, 50 per cent of the credits will derive from the “skill training received by [Agniveers] during their tenure in the defence establishments”. The earlier objections apply more strongly here. How, within the civilian education system, would they enhance those skills to degree level? Or would the six-month in-service training be mechanically converted to credits for the notionally separate three-year course? And again, where would such skills be applied in civilian life?

The proposal follows some disquieting trends already present in our academic system. It also sets a precedent for more ad hoc measures, perhaps with less momentous cause. The new National Educational Policy prescribes an open-ended four-year undergraduate programme. The relevant section (chapter 11) of the policy document is a cascade of high-sounding clichés defying any thrust towards a focused and integrated curriculum. The first three years’ courses are multifarious, not to say scattered and diffuse. After three years, the student can exit with a Bachelor’s degree; after four, with a “multidisciplinary” Bachelor’s degree, or one “with research”.

This implies a distressing dilution of standards. Multidisciplinary research in any true sense is an especially rigorous exercise: A mishmash of courses in separate subjects over a single year cannot equip a student for it. Nor can a year’s undergraduate project work prepare her for intensive research within a single discipline. Yet the UGC’s latest edict declares this four-year Bachelor’s course to be sufficient training for doctoral research, including “multidisciplinary” research.

Even this model, it seems, will be diluted further for the Agniveers’ supposed benefit. Reserving 50 per cent credits for “skill training” as above, the other 50 per cent will be divided among “a wide variety of subjects” covering humanities and professional fields including astrology (jyotish) but not, amazingly, the basic sciences or technology. The only degrees mentioned in the press release are B.A. (various streams) and B.Com. (One wonders about Agriculture, one of the listed subjects.)

If this is the best we can offer our Agniveers by way of higher education, we will be shortchanging them. Perhaps that is the idea, to turn the degree into an undemanding formality, a kind of sop for disbanding them. That would be a poor tribute to their abilities and motivation, and poor provision for their future. Our youth, both Agniveers and the rest, deserve better.

The writer is professor emeritus, department of English, Jadavpur University