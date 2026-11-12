The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Voter Helpline is 1950, representing its birth that year on January 25, a day before the Indian Republic was born. Since 2011, that day has been observed as National Voters Day (NVD) to showcase ECI’s citizen-friendly initiatives and distribute Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) to first-time voters.

Preparations for the NVD 2027 must be underway as the ECI also organises an international conference on January 24 for which representatives from election management bodies of different countries are invited.

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What would the ECI showcase at the upcoming NVD, given its preoccupation with rewinding its decisions amid hostilities over the much-touted nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, its own misdirected “shuddhi” movement? The following could reflect its current penitent mood.

The ECI could declare this year’s event as National Deleted Voters Restoration Day to demonstrate its resolve to bring back the SIR victims. This would be in keeping with its direction to compare the pre-and-post-SIR electoral rolls to identify those deleted and bring them back, like “home they brought her warrior dead”.

The first exhibit could be the bringing back to life of some “dead” electors who survived the attempt to eliminate them, participated in tea parties, and accompanied petitioners to the Supreme Court (SC). The ECI claimed it removed approximately 2.8 crore “dead” Indians who “lived” in the electoral rolls due to the generous incompetence of past Commissions and that the SIR was the rite necessary to formalise their departure.

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The next exhibit could showcase the innovative weapons of mass deletions, called “logical discrepancy” and “mapping”. As interactive exhibits are in fashion, it could have a live demonstration of how the deadly algorithm decapitated unsuspecting twins who couldn’t prove the minimum nine-month gap necessary between siblings, or those whose names were spelt differently in the present electoral roll when compared with the reference roll of 2002, and those who couldn’t be “mapped” and were dropped like redundant pieces that didn’t fit into a preconceived pattern. Giving them company could be harried judicial officers limping under the impossible burden put on them by an unusually friendly SC.

The members of the Appellate Tribunals in West Bengal could be shown struggling to find the wherewithal to deal with their onerous task, cheered by the thousands of electors they ordered back onto the rolls although they were deprived of their right to vote in the West Bengal election, and the lakhs who must wait up to a decade to be again eligible for the indelible ink mark on their index finger. This section could be titled “killing with kindness” in keeping with the SC’s legendary observation anaesthetising their voting rights till future elections.

This could thematically harmonise with the next exhibit showing millions of “others” deleted and left languishing in fear of losing their human and civic rights because of government orders depriving them of many welfare schemes. Keeping them company could be the over six crore deleted as they were “absent” or marked “shifted” and are “wandering between two worlds, one dead, the other powerless to be born”.

On display could be the ECI’s extraordinary innovation in dividing its legally notified electorate into pre-and-post-2002/3 era, then subdividing them by age, somewhat like classifying Indian history into ancient, medieval and modern, attaching varying degrees of credibility to available evidence.

A giant sieve with large holes to separate the stones from the grain could symbolise the SIR, showing perfect grains rapidly passing through and being discarded as “ineligible”. A blank exhibit could represent the “ghuspaithiyas”, the illegal immigrants the SIR was intended to find.

The next exhibit, captioned “twice-born” or “gharwapsi” (homecoming), could showcase the mercy of the ECI in allowing the “rebirth” of “ineligible” deleted electors by performing the ritual of filling Form 6, something they had gone through in their previous incarnation. Mocking each other could be the different versions of Form 6, with and without the Declaration, awaiting the SC’s verdict on whether they were illegally conceived.

Grinning mischievously at Form 6 would be Form 7 in the hands of democracy’s vigilante brigade, furiously filling the names of undesirables that “needed” to be removed from the rolls. This malicious move burdened the system with unnecessary work and damaged the ECI’s reputation when its indifference was deemed as complicity. Meanwhile, Form 8 would stare at them with villainous scorn as it succeeded in replacing names without leaving a trace — a method that has since been christened the Pilibhit model of purgation.

Because of limited space, the exhibition may not display the ECI’s other ingenious initiatives, but it cannot overlook showing how gleefully vindicated political parties seemed at its decision to share the electoral roll in a machine-readable format.

The last exhibit could be of the Special Summary Revision (SSR), resurrected recently by the ECI to “include” all “eligible” electors. A doleful SSR could be shown screaming silently that it could have achieved the objectives of the SIR had it not been kept in suspended animation.

Something significant would be missing if the ECI didn’t dedicate its predicament to the SC, acknowledging its role in reaching this unfamiliar place between the devil and the deep sea. It would be equally insincere if it didn’t attribute the sponsorship of this unique exhibition to The Indian Express, for without its revelations the ECI may not have made such inglorious somersaults.

If the ECI is sincere in regaining people’s trust, it must have an exhibit of the three chosen ones apologising to the people for vandalising their voting rights by violating the spirit of 1950. They followed an approach antithetical to their constitutional role and responsibility and did little to dispel the impression that the ECI’s arbitrary decisions pursued an uncharacteristic agenda. If they want people to believe they did nothing wrong, they must demand the abrogation of the law that provides them lifelong immunity from prosecution. It is they who must dial 1950 and convince people that mass disenfranchisement isn’t serious enough to demand their resignation.

Why wait till the NVD? They could do so before November 26, the day the Constitution was adopted, and Article 324 made effective.

The writer is a former election commissioner