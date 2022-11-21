Dushyant Dave writes: In the controversy around high court judges, Collegium can allay fears by following the Supreme Court’s precedent

The controversy surrounding the transfers of high court judges, especially from Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, once again necessitates a larger debate. Have the learned judges been transferred on an objective basis or on account of subjective material and views made available to the Collegium of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud The resultant call for strikes by the bar associations of the respective high courts lends is a strong reason to engage in this debate.

I began practising at the Gujarat High Court in 1978 and shifted to New Delhi in 1986. It is obvious, therefore, that I have a strong affinity with that court. The consensus among the members of the High Court of Gujarat Bar appears to be that Justice Nikhil Kariel is a fine, able, independent and honest judge. Perhaps knowing full well his traits, the Bar feels so strongly about his transfer and hence, their efforts to stop it. Whether such efforts fructify is up to the Collegium. But their open support to the judge is heartening and praiseworthy. In the ’80s, the same Bar strongly protested against the transfer of the late Justice P D Desai of the Gujarat HC to the Himachal Pradesh HC. I was a young lawyer supporting that protest.

Later, Justice Desai went on to head the High Courts of Calcutta and Bombay, respectively and according to the grape wine, he declined an offer from the then CJI to be elevated to the Supreme Court. I can only say that in my 44 years as a lawyer, I have not seen a judge comparable to Justice Desai who was extraordinarily competent, hardworking, judicious, fearless, independent, honest and just. Yet, he was punished with the transfer. So were other outstanding judges of the Gujarat HC – the late Chief Justice B J Divan, and Justice S H Sheth, who were transferred during the Emergency to the Andhra Pradesh HC and won the hearts of all in that court. But then, these transfers were done by the executive before the celebrated judgment in Supreme Court Advocates-On-Record Associations & Anr. Vs Union of India delivered on October 6, 1993.

One could understand the desire of the executive to punish independent judges but one fails to understand the decisions of the Collegium resulting in such punishment of outstanding judges. Examples are to be found in Justice Akil Kuresh, Justice Jayant Patel and Justice S Muralidhar from the Gujarat and Delhi High Courts. Their careers were ruined by Collegiums consisting of some very good and respected judges. Shockingly, they are left without any remedy as, according to a Supreme Court judgment, their transfers are not justiciable.

So, how is this power of transfer to be exercised, especially when its exercise is not justiciable either to the judge concerned or to a public interest litigant? In his leading judgment, speaking for the nine-judge bench referred to above, Justice J S Verma gave a fundamental justification as follows: “These questions have to be considered in the context of independence of the judiciary as the part of the basic structure of the Constitution, to secure the rule of law, essential for the preservation of democratic system”. He called upon all the constitutional functionaries who are involved in the process of appointing “superior judges to “be fully alive to the serious implications of their constitutional obligations and be zealous in its discharge in order to ensure that no doubtful appointment can be made”.

Justice Verma emphasised that the primacy of the CJI and of the high courts was to ensure the best suitability and “to eliminate political influence”. He held that “the constitutional purpose to be served by these provisions is to select the best from amongst those available for the appointment as judges of the superior judiciary” and that only such persons should be considered, who “combine the attributes essential for making an able, independent and fearless judge” and having proper personal conduct, ethical behaviour, firmness. He observed that “Rule of law envisages the area of discretion to be minimum requiring only the application of known principles or guidelines to ensure non-arbitrariness but to that limited extent, discretion is a pragmatic need”.

On transfers of high court judges, Justice Verma made salutary observations and declared that “every power vested in a public authority is to subserve a public purpose and must invariably be exercised to promote public interest”… and “this guideline is inherent in Article 222 of Constitution”. Article 222 deals with the transfer of a judge from one high court to another by the President after consultation with the CJI. Again, he holds, in the effecting transfers, “the personal factors relating to the judge concerned, and his response to the proposal, including his preference of places of transfer, should be taken into account by the Chief Justice of India before forming his final opinion.” But then he emphasised, “that such final opinion must be formed objectively, on the available material, in the public interest for better administration of justice”. The CJI in forming his opinion is expected to take into account the views of the chief justice of the high court from which the judge is to be transferred, any judge of the Supreme Court whose opinion may be of significance in that case, as well as the views of one other senior judge of the high court or any other person who views are considered relevant by the Chief Justice of India. In my view, the CJI must always take the views of those senior members of the Bar who in his opinion can express views which may be considered relevant.

Advertisement

Justice Verma’s opinion was on behalf of himself and Yogeshwar Dayal, G N Ray, A S Anand and S P Bharucha. While Justice S Ratanaval Pandian and Justice Kuldip Singh by separate judgments concurred with Justice Verma. Justice A M Ahmadi and Justice M M Punchhi gave dissenting opinions.

The above being declared as law by the Supreme Court, binds the Court itself and particularly the Collegium, which exercises power under the Constitution.

I can dare say, with all humility to the judges of the respective collegiums, that their decisions to transfer Justices Akil Kureshi, Jayant Patel and S Muralidhar were clearly against the public interest and were in violation of the above law. I have no personal experience of Justice Kariel and, therefore, I cannot say more. But clearly, the Collegium is bound by the above law and I am sure it has taken the necessary care to follow it. If not done so, the Collegium must show courage and reconsider its decision, particularly considering the sentiments of the entire Bar of the respective high courts of Telangana and Gujarat.

Advertisement

If indeed the judges transferred are fiercely independent as the members of the bar feel, their transfers will send a chilling message to all those young and competent members of the Bar who may wish to become judges and serve this great nation and its much-loved judiciary. It is not out of place to let the country know that the desire to protect the independence of the judiciary was the bedrock of the Supreme Court’s subsequent decision in 2016 declaring the Constitution (99th Amendment) Act, including Article 124 A of the Constitution – National Judicial Appointments Commission – to be unconstitutional. Yet, time and again, decisions of the Collegium have raised serious doubt about their intentions to protect the independence of the judiciary and to select the best from amongst those available, much less to act only to “subserve public purpose and to promote public interest”.

Let us hope CJI D Y Chandrachud and the learned judges in the Collegium, who are much respected, will turn the tide and put the process of appointments and transfer on a just, fair and independent course.

The writer is a Senior Advocate before the Supreme Court of India and former president, Supreme Court Bar Association of India