Every year, as Ramzan approaches, the same images return. Streets glowing under strings of lights. Food stalls laden with kebabs, samosas, sweets and sharbat. Lists of what to eat, where to go, how to experience the season through flavour. The modern city learns to recognise Ramzan through abundance. Yet, inside homes, and inside the body itself, something quieter unfolds.

Beyond the feasting, there is fasting. It is not loud, not photogenic, not often narrated. The hours between dawn and dusk are usually uneventful, tiring and still. It is in this ordinariness that the meaning of fasting settles in.

I am not rejecting celebration. The sight of crowded bazaars, the generosity of shared iftars, the warmth of neighbours exchanging food across faith — all of it matters. The public image of Ramzan has become a bridge, allowing people who do not fast to participate in its cultural texture. For many, the streets offer a sense of belonging that extends beyond religion. This openness, too, is beautiful.

But the outward spectacle has begun to stand in for the inward experience — the discipline of waiting, the quiet recalibration of appetite, the emotional texture of hunger. It is easier to photograph a plate than to describe patience.

Hunger does something subtle to the senses. The body learns to conserve energy, awakening a different awareness of movement and speech. This is no deprivation for spectacle; it is deliberate slowing down of desire.

In many homes, iftar itself is modest. A khajoor (date), a glass of water or sharbat, simple snacks before the evening meal. The abundance that appears on social media is not the only reality. Families gather not to indulge endlessly but to mark the end of restraint. The first bite is often taken in silence, not celebration — a quiet acknowledgement of endurance.

Across cultures, and centuries, the practice of fasting has been understood as a discipline of the self. In Islamic traditions, hunger was often described as a teacher, a way of reflecting on the body with humility.

Today, however, as we define seasons through consumption, Ramzan risks being folded into the same rhythm. Even well-meaning coverage can unintentionally flatten a complex spiritual practice into a culinary event. None of this is malicious. It is simply how modern life narrates its stories: Through theatrics and spectacle.

And yet, inside smaller spaces, the meaning remains intimate. A parent waking a child gently for sehri. The quiet exchange of glances before the azaan. The shared understanding that hunger is temporary and patience is learned slowly. These moments rarely reach public discourse, but they shape how Ramzan is lived more than any crowded street ever could.

To speak about fasting without acknowledging celebration would be incomplete. The streets matter because they welcome those who are curious, those who find joy in the collective energy of the season. Food becomes a language through which strangers recognise each other. But abundance is not the essence of the month. What fasting teaches is not indulgence but balance. In a time when attention is constantly pulled outward, fasting draws it inward. The outward drama of Ramzan will continue to evolve, shaped by markets, media and urban culture. After all, traditions change, cities reinterpret rituals and communities find new ways to express joy.

Perhaps what Ramzan reveals about our cities is not just how we celebrate but how we choose to see. Overflowing tables are easy markers of culture. But it is the quieter hours that give weight to our celebrations. The fast may be invisible, but it is what makes the feast meaningful in the first place.

So my invitation is simple. The next time Ramzan appears through glowing photos and crowded food stalls, pause for a moment and imagine the quieter side of it. The patience before the breaking of fast or preparation of sehri at night, and the small acts of discipline that unfold behind closed doors.

The writer is a chef and the author, most recently, of Masalamandi: A Guide to the World of Indian Spice Blends