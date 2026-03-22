On the day Iranian missiles struck Dubai, every major outlet ran some version of the same headline last week: The Dubai model is over, the Gulf’s golden era is finished, the war has finally punctured the illusion. I understand the instinct. The images were striking. But the headlines were wrong, and wrong in a way that reveals more about how analysts think about Dubai than about Dubai itself. The city will not just survive this. It will barely notice it. The right question is not whether Dubai endures. It is why the answer was ever in doubt.

To answer that, we need to understand what Dubai actually is — not the skyline, not the hotels, not the influencers, but its functionality. I detail the argument at length in my book, West Asia, but the core is simple. Dubai International moves roughly 95 million passengers a year. It is the primary aviation corridor connecting South Asia, East Africa, and the broader Indo-Pacific to Europe and the Americas. Jebel Ali Port accounts for almost 15 per cent of the UAE’s GDP in trade flows and is the dominant logistics hub for a system with no obvious substitute nearby.

Advertisement

These numbers do not appear in most coverage of the strikes. They should. They are the reason the headlines were wrong. The world’s supply chains do not route around Dubai. They route through it because nothing else exists at the same scale and in the same location.

The analysts predicting Dubai’s decline made a category error. They looked at the images, the damaged terminal, the grounded planes, the empty departure hall, and concluded that what had been struck was Dubai’s global posture and its power. It wasn’t. What was struck was Dubai’s physical infrastructure, which is repairable, replaceable, and already being repaired. Dubai’s actual power is located elsewhere entirely: In the accumulated decisions of several hundred thousand firms, governments, and individuals who have organised their supply chains, their capital, and, in many cases, their lives around the city’s continued functioning. That is not damaged by a missile.

What is most clarifying about the Dubai strikes is what they reveal about Iran’s strategic situation rather than Dubai’s. Tehran correctly identified the centre of gravity of the emerging regional order: The logistics spine, the aviation hub, the compute infrastructure, the distributed coalition of stakeholders from Seoul to Rome with concrete interests in Dubai’s function. That identification required real analytical sophistication. The old frameworks would not have produced a targeting list that included data centres and airport terminals alongside military installations. Iran read the new architecture of Gulf power accurately.

Advertisement

Diagnosing a system and destroying it are different skills. Iran has the first. The UAE’s air defences made sure it couldn’t demonstrate the second. Missile defence is the strongest and best-documented layer of the UAE’s performance so far. Overall interception rates are running at approximately 94 per cent, a figure that reflects years of deliberate investment in a layered architecture stretching from South Korean Cheongung-II batteries at the medium tier to THAAD at the high end, with Patriot PAC-3 filling the critical middle.

The UAE didn’t assemble this system overnight. It is the result of a decade of procurement decisions, integration work, and hard negotiation with Washington over THAAD, the only system in the Gulf capable of terminal-phase intercepts at Mach 8 and engagement ranges out to 200 kilometres. To put that in context: Mach 8 means the interceptor is closing on an incoming ballistic missile at roughly 9,900 kilometres per hour, fast enough to achieve the hit-to-kill kinetic impact that makes a warhead unnecessary — and 200 kilometres of engagement range means Tehran’s missiles are being destroyed well before they reach their intended targets. That investment is now returning its value in real time.

In the days after, the picture becomes clearer still. Dubai’s economic model was never a creature of the oil boom. Its entire vision was built on what comes after oil: Tourism, logistics, aviation, and financial services, and that foundation was stress-tested long before Iran fired a missile. Dubai survived the 2008 financial crisis. It will endure this. The model is a structural arbitrage: The deliberate exploitation of a geographic and institutional position that no other city in the world occupies in quite the same way.

Dubai sits at the midpoint of the arc connecting three billion people in South Asia and East Africa to European and American markets. It has built the logistics, financial, and regulatory infrastructure to extract maximum value from that position. Low taxes, open capital flows, world-class port and airport capacity, a legal system legible to international business, and a government that moves faster than almost any other on Earth when it identifies an opportunity. These are choices, made consistently over four decades, that have compounded into structural advantage. The war has not changed any of those fundamentals. It has, if anything, demonstrated its durability under the worst possible stress test.

Which brings us back to Iran, and to the thing that the coverage of the strikes has almost entirely missed. Tehran’s targeting of Dubai was an expression of something deeper and more durable: Strategic envy. Iran is a country of 90 million people, with a young and educated population, significant energy reserves, and a geographic position that should, by any structural logic, make it a natural hub for the same regional trade networks that Dubai has captured. Instead, four decades of revolutionary Shia expansionism, international sanctions, and deliberate economic mismanagement have left it isolated from the very system it borders. The Gulf states it is now striking, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman, have built in 50 years what Iran’s geography and demography should have enabled but its politics prevented.

Attacking Dubai is also a proxy strike against the post-oil economic model that Riyadh, Doha, Muscat, Manama, and Kuwait are building separately and rising collectively, a model organised around logistics, aviation, finance, and compute infrastructure that was always going to leave revolutionary Iran on the outside looking in.

Which is why the missiles were never really about Dubai. Every container that moves through Jebel Ali, every passenger that transits Dubai International, every data centre that goes online in Abu Dhabi is evidence of what the region could be and what Iran has chosen not to become. Iran will always want to slow that model down. It does not have the tools to stop it.

The writer is a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, a director at McLarty Associates, and the author of West Asia: A New American Grand Strategy in the Middle East