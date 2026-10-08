What troubles us is not the debate surrounding the film, but what this has chosen to focus on. (Credit: IMDb)

A society disturbed by a kiss must first ask why it is unable to see a trans woman’s pain, love, and humanity. The Tamil film Dorothy, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, engages with a society still struggling to recognise transgender people as complete human beings. What troubles us is not the debate surrounding the film, but what this has chosen to focus on. A story exploring caste, patriarchy, family, systemic violence, toxic masculinity, and gender politics has been reduced to one question: How can a trans woman kiss a man?

Why does that kiss spark such moral panic? Calling it “two men kissing” reveals a refusal to recognise a trans woman as a woman. But beyond that, why should intimacy cause such discomfort? Set in the 1990s, Dorothy reminds us of the real-life Dorothys whose stories were never documented, living through an era where gender, caste, and class inflicted severe violence on women’s bodies. Through a sharp intergenerational lens, Subbaraj confronts a centuries-old system now struggling to digest the truth. This conflict forces a deeper inquiry into identity: Who is Dorothy to Subbu? Is she a mother? A sister? A sister-in-law?