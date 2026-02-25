Donald Trump, going into the State of the Union (SOTU) speech, was on the back foot due to the Supreme Court of the United States’ ruling on emergency tariffs, holding them illegal. In its entirety, the SOTU was an attempt to strike a balance between his quintessential pugnacity against restrictive institutional scaffoldings and bottlenecks constraining his style of governance, and his realisation that ramrodding through the highest seat of government may not be in the best interest of his political campaign just before the midterm elections in November this year. President Trump instead turned his aggression towards constructing a “winning” frame for his administration’s economic policies.

Trump’s strong economic pitch, a cornerstone of his midterm agenda, was unmistakable when he claimed that the cost of major goods like eggs, beef, and fuel had fallen. While some would disagree with Trump’s claims, his own tone on inflation seemed calculated and far from an outright victory lap. On the agenda of healthcare, which has become a key point of criticism for the administration, especially as it attempts to replace Obamacare, Trump’s appeal to Congress to codify his own healthcare framework was on expected lines. The cost of prescription drugs, the overall health of the economy, and stock performance were all invoked by Trump to claim that all is well with the economy. However, various town halls across the US have shown voter frustration with the economy and the volatility of the stock market, despite its soaring trends.