Do you have low blood sugar? You could be suffering from Type 3C diabetes

The most important aspect of diabetes treatment is identification. And with most of us aware of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes — needless to say these two are the most dominant —- seldom do we look at other variants. Worse, we may end up misdiagnosing them. One such is diabetes type-3c, which is often not detected in time across the globe. The only way it can be identified is if diabetics are regular with their symptoms and follow-ups with their doctors on a routine basis.

WHAT IS TYPE 3C DIABETES?

Type 3C diabetes is a type of diabetes that occurs because of damage to the pancreas, may be because of an illness or condition that affects it. It happens when enough insulin for the body is not produced by the pancreas. Insulin allows the glucose (or sugar) in our blood to enter our cells and fuel our bodies. If you have Type 3c diabetes, your pancreas also stops producing the enzyme that you need to digest food.

WHAT ARE ITS SYMPTOMS?

Be on the lookout for the following factors:

1) Do watch your weight. If you are losing weight without trying to, then it is important to evaluate the reasons

2) It is important to investigate unexplained stomach pain.

5) Do consult a doctor if you are feeling more tired than usual.

6) You could be having a problem if you are frequently passing wind, have diarrhoea or pass fatty and oily stools.

7) Watch out for hypoglycemia, also called low blood sugar.

WHAT ARE THE CAUSES?

Type 3c is linked to many conditions, all of which have to do with the pancreas such as:

• Chronic pancreatitis: The most important cause, accounting for nearly 80 per cent of cases

• Acute pancreatitis: Sudden inflammation of the exocrine pancreas, mainly due to alcohol abuse and gallstones.

• Relapsing pancreatitis – Recurrent episodes of pancreatitis

• Pancreatic cancer

• Cystic fibrosis

• Haemochromatosis.

WHAT ARE THE RISKS AND TREATMENT?

Since detection is possible with a consistency of symptoms, patients who fail to follow up on their treatment protocols, could continue to be treated as Type-2 cases. This raises the risk of organ damage. Type-3c diabetes treatment often needs insulin administration, unlike Type-2 diabetes that is treated with medications to overcome insulin resistance in the body.

It is important to share your symptoms in detail with your doctor and mention any pancreas issues that you may be suffering from. Awareness about Type 3c is still low, which means that you might get a wrong diagnosis.

This is extremely important because you cannot prescribe a uniform line of treatment for Type 3c patients but customise it according to the damage to the pancreas in each. Regular reviews are important for targetted treatment. Many people with type 3c diabetes require insulin at an earlier stage compared to people with type 2 diabetes to help manage their blood sugar levels. There are also supportive diet and lifestyle changes you need to make. According to the Amercian Diabetes Association, Type 3c diabetes is indeed more common than previously believed. It might affect at least eight per cent of all patients with diabetes.