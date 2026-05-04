The votes are in. The BJP is leading in Assam and West Bengal. The DMK, which built India’s longest-standing welfare-transfer regime, has been defeated in Tamil Nadu by a new entrant. The Congress-led UDF has won in Kerala. One familiar explanation will now return: If the incumbent did well, welfare delivered; if it lost, welfare could not save it. Around this will sit the larger national argument: Is what we are watching redistribution, or is it freebies?

That debate has its uses, but it is now misdescribing the ground. The DMK’s defeat in Tamil Nadu, the home of India’s welfare-transfer politics, is the sharpest reminder that welfare alone does not deliver elections. It has become the floor. Every serious party promises some version of it: Pensions, cash transfers, scholarships, free electricity, subsidised foodgrain, women’s SHG instalments, allowances for unemployed youth.

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In Bengal, women’s welfare sat at the centre of the TMC’s pitch; in Assam, Orunodoi and SHG-linked payments were everyday campaign vocabulary; in Tamil Nadu, the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai sat on top of the longest history of direct transfers in the country. Oppositions promised to expand or redirect welfare, not abolish it. There is, in any case, a very thin mechanism for why welfare alone would deliver a vote: When every party promises it, when delivery has stabilised, and when voters know the next government will continue it, the marginal political return on a transfer collapses. What converts delivery into durability is what each party assembles around it. A decade of fieldwork across Bihar, Bengal and Assam gives three answers; the May 4 verdict in Tamil Nadu adds a fourth.

Bihar is where the floor proposition is most visible. Nitish Kumar’s welfare record is substantial: Bicycles and scholarships for girls, prohibition, Jeevika self-help groups, old-age pensions, and most recently the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana. Approval on individual schemes has consistently exceeded his government’s overall performance. By the textbook of incumbency, he should have settled into returning to power on delivery alone. He has not.

Since 2015, he has changed alliance partners three times, each switch a recognition that welfare alone would not keep him there. A history student we met in Arwal district in 2015 had taken the scholarship, ridden the bicycle to college, and was supporting the BJP-led NDA anyway. When we asked her why, she answered: “What else matters?” Welfare had given her the floor; she was asking for the ceiling. Ten years on, that demand has not gone away. There have been incremental gains here and there, but Nitish Kumar’s tenure has been organised not around repeating the welfare record but around alliances and demographic recalibration to address what welfare cannot supply: Opportunity, jobs, a politics of forward movement.

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Bengal’s second leg has always been organisation. In a Nadia district village in 2016, an older woman told us why she voted Trinamool: “Earlier you had to know someone in the party to get your work done. Now they ask for bribes outright, but then work gets done. I prefer this system.” The TMC’s welfare regime has since become more elaborate and universal: Kanyashree, Lakshmir Bhandar, allowances for the unemployed, all rule-based and routed through banks. But welfare alone has not held the TMC together; organisation has. The dallatantra the Left perfected and Mamata inherited turned a rule-based transfer into a personal gift, and helped keep the BJP’s polarisation push from translating into power in 2021.

That equilibrium combined welfare with demography: Hold four-fifths of Bengal’s 27 per cent Muslim vote and a third of the Hindu vote, and the seat tally followed. By 2026, both legs were strained. Universalisation has hollowed out the cadre’s distributive function: When the rule is universal, the local worker cannot give differentially, and the cadre shifts to attribution and control. It tells voters who brought the benefit, helps when it is stuck, builds fiefdoms when it is not. In a Titagarh slum during the Special Intensive Revision, a worker told us the local machine knew which households did not vote TMC and withdrew documentation help from them, across religious lines, while extending it to others.

Meanwhile the anger that in 2016 and 2021 surfaced as “these party guys are goondas” now finds a different language: “Hindus are under threat.” The grievance against the local machine has not gone away; the channel has changed. The BJP, organisationally thin in Bengal, has substituted federal institutions (paramilitary deployment, the Election Commission’s scheduling, the SIR) and pushed communal mobilisation harder than in 2021. The 2026 contest was not welfare versus polarisation; it was welfare plus a strained organisation against welfare plus a polarised national politics propped up by central institutions.

Assam in 2016 looked entirely different. In a freshly resettled village in lower Assam, a young man told us he had been with the AIUDF “but yesterday we met the AGP, and we have reached an understanding”. Why the swift switch? “We have to stay here. We need to be on the winning side.” The politics was volatile, candidate-driven, transactional. We were back in Dibrugarh, Golaghat and the Barpeta-Bajali belt this April, and that texture was gone. The women’s self-help group has become the routine site of political contact, with cash instalments staggered as Rs 10,000, then Rs 25,000 after verification, then Rs 50,000. Allowances for unemployed youth and tea-garden workers sit alongside; the road, the school and the medical college are spoken of in the same breath as the SHG transfer.

What was transactional in 2016 has become architectural in 2026: A continuing network of contact between household and party. Around this floor, the BJP has assembled a project of incorporation: Peace accords with insurgent groups, thousands of former combatants returned to the mainstream, and citizenship politics (NRC, CAA, regular interventions on Bengali-Muslim “outsiders”) layered on top. Welfare brings households in as beneficiaries; incorporation decides which households are treated as securely inside the political community and which remain suspect.

Tamil Nadu, where I have not done fieldwork, is the cleanest test of the floor proposition. The DMK’s welfare regime is one of the most elaborate in the country and the one the others copied. By the textbook of welfare delivery, it should have won. It did not. Welfare alone, even from the regime that originated it, did not produce durability when the political architecture above it loosened against a new entrant tapping different cleavages.

None of these is a handout. Voters reward delivery and punish parties that stop at the floor. None is simply redistribution either: Welfare is doing political work that runs beyond the transfer of resources. Welfare without embeddedness, in an alliance, in an organisation, in a project of incorporation, does not by itself deliver. The right question is which of these architectures is compatible with the kind of democracy India says it wants to be.

So as the final results come in, we should resist the easy sentence: Welfare won, or welfare failed. Welfare is already the floor. What wins elections is what each party assembles above it. Voters have understood this for a decade. The analysts arguing whether welfare is good or bad are arguing about the floor while the contest has moved to the ceiling.

The writer is visiting assistant professor at Ashoka University and co-founder of Data Action Lab for Emerging Societies (DALES)