Written by Subagunarajan VM

The DMK delivered. That is the uncomfortable starting point of any honest analysis of 2026. Growth at 11 per cent. Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam disbursing monthly entitlements directly into women’s accounts. Health insurance widened, pensions institutionalised, school meals expanded, free bus travel sustained. By any conventional metric of welfare-state performance, the Stalin government’s record was not just defensible but distinctive. The party went into the election with a manifesto that organised this delivery around a coherent ideological claim — urimai, entitlement as right rather than gift, the state’s transfers framed as the citizen’s due rather than the leader’s largesse. And it lost two-thirds of its assembly strength.

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The puzzle is not why the DMK was punished but why competent governance produced a punishment of this magnitude. Several things were happening at once, and disentangling them is the work of the next several months. But certain diagnostics can be offered now.

The first is that the conversion of ideology to programmatic governance, which the DMK genuinely accomplished, was not matched by a conversion of programmatic governance back into ideological consciousness in the voter. The cash arrived. The argument about the cash did not. Magalir Urimai Thogai was experienced by the recipient as money, and the framing that distinguished it from a transactional benefit — that this was an entitlement embedded in a 60-year-old claim about women’s place in the Tamil polity — never travelled the distance from manifesto to kitchen table. That is a failure of transmission, and it raises the harder question of whether the cultural infrastructure that once carried such arguments — the cadre, the small magazine, the kalai arangam, the district-level political conversation — has thinned past functionality. The DMK governed as if that infrastructure still worked. It did not.

The second is that a money-for-votes economy operating beneath the formal welfare architecture has corroded what programmatic delivery should have built. When entitlement and inducement coexist, the recipient cannot easily distinguish between them. Both arrive as money. Both arrive in proximity to elections. The political effect is to flatten the very distinction the DMK was trying to construct between urimai and gift. Cash transfers as right become indistinguishable from cash transfers as bribe, and the moral economy that welfare politics depended on collapses into transactional fog. This is not a problem the DMK created alone. But the DMK was the principal practitioner of formal welfare, and so it became the principal casualty when the distinction failed.

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The third diagnostic is the women’s vote and what happened to it. The expectation, reasonable on the evidence of 2021 and 2024, was that women would function as the structural firewall — that Magalir Urimai Thogai recipients would consolidate behind the party that had institutionalised the transfer. If that firewall had held, the DMK would have survived even significant defection elsewhere. The arithmetic of a 58-seat finish suggests it did not hold, or at least did not hold sufficiently. The question this opens is whether women’s empowerment in the Tamil welfare state has actually produced a rights-based political identity, or whether it remains a transactional relationship in which the recipient is grateful but not committed. The answer will determine whether welfare-as-rights is a viable Dravidian frame for 2031, or whether it has to be reconceived from the ground up.

The fourth is generational. A considerable section of voters between 18 and 40 have come of political age outside the structures the Dravidian majors built. Their political socialisation happened on phones, not in party offices. Their relationship with both DMK and AIADMK is at best inherited and at worst absent. This is the cohort that under-politicisation has left available to anti-political appeals, and Vijay’s campaign was precisely that — the rejection of conventional mobilisation, the substitution of affective intimacy for ideological argument, the promise that politics could be less effortful than what the Dravidian project had asked of its participants. Under-politicised meets anti-political, and the result is a candidate who runs against politics itself, winning a working majority. Vijay’s success in cementing an enduring anti-DMK mindset within this cohort is not a campaign achievement to be admired. It is a structural problem the DMK now has to undo, and the tools for undoing it are precisely the cultural-infrastructure tools the party no longer reliably possesses.

The fifth, and the one that complicates the BJP-as-bogeyman narrative, is what happened with minorities. Muslims and Christians in Tamil Nadu have not voted as minorities under threat in the way they have in many parts of India. They voted as mainstream Tamil voters, distributed across the available choices, including a coalition that now includes the BJP. This is the long achievement of the Dravidian project’s de-exceptionalisation of religious identity in Tamil public life. It is also, paradoxically, what allowed the TVK–NDA coalition to absorb their votes without the cordon sanitaire that minority anxiety has historically constructed against BJP-aligned formations elsewhere. Whether that frame survives now that its architects have lost power is the question the next five years will answer.

The sixth is the Congress effect, which has been under-discussed and deserves to be named. Rahul Gandhi’s high-profile association with the DMK alliance imported a national Congress unpopularity into a state campaign that did not need it. The endorsement was not the cause of the DMK’s collapse — that would let the DMK off too easily — but it was an accelerant, particularly in seats where the Congress was the alliance partner contesting and underperformed against expectations. The spoiler in 2026 was not Vijay. Vijay was the beneficiary. The accelerant was the alliance partner whose own decline added to the DMK’s burden, and whose embrace, in this election cycle, brought weight without delivering votes.

What broke was not the welfare. It was the transmission belt that converts welfare into political identity. Rebuilding that belt is the work the DMK now has to do, before 2029 and certainly before 2031. The alternative is to govern well and lose anyway, which is the lesson of 2026 stated as plainly as it can be.

Subagunarajan is the author, most recently of, Rule of the Commoner: DMK and the Formations of the Political in Tamil Nadu, 1949–67