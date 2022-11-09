My wife was criticised for taking our son to an event: What this says about attitudes to working mothers

Written by KS Sabarinadhan

Being a parent is perhaps the most transformative experience in anyone’s life. The way one looks at the world changes like never before. The idea that this requires a balancing act, donning multiple roles, is yet to take root in much of our society – that’s the lesson from the recent whirlwind discussions around my wife Dr Divya S Iyer (District Collector, Pathanamthitta) and our son Malhar appearing at an unofficial event in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district. A handful of spiteful comments from various quarters criticising her for bringing the child onto the stage for a function, however, triggered overwhelming support from the community. People came out in support of Divya and many cited their own examples, explaining how difficult it is to juggle between roles as a working mother.

The malice aside, it is heartening that this controversy has resulted in an open discussion on the plight of working mothers in our society thus leading to a greater sensitisation about the issue.

Also Read | Pathanamthitta collector Divya Iyer brings son to public function, triggers debate in Kerala

Today, with rapidly evolving careers and job roles, and the rise of nuclear families, parenting is tough for working mothers. The government has definitely chipped in by increasing maternity leave from 84 days to six months and by introducing paternity leave. Creche facilities are getting installed in public and private facilities. But the need for greater sensitisation remains.

In the case of working women, I believe there are four major stakeholders — the partner, the family, the workspace and society at large. Partners and families should realise that parenting is their responsibility. Gone are the days when parenting was a “female” role and earning money was the male role. Every relationship is unique and couples need to find their own balance. I do not equate this to an exact sharing of time, finances or resources but child-rearing should be teamwork. A good couple performs like a champion mixed doubles tennis team — where you play in tandem and quickly interchange your roles according to the situation.

Equal parenting is also good for the child. It helps future generations be free from gender stereotypes and become more liberal and inclusive.

Workspaces need to change and become more accommodating. The reintegration of working mothers after maternity is an issue in today’s highly ambitious workplace. Many high-performing women lose out in the race in their post-pregnancy innings. Can we work out a way in which women getting back into the workforce are valued for their work potential and rise even stronger after childbirth? We also need to think beyond formal employees – consider the plight of millions of MGNREGA workers and daily-wage women workers. Only 18.6 per cent of working-age women in India participate in the labour force, three times lower than men, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2020. One major reason is the reluctance of mothers to leave their children and go to work. MGNREGA has regulations for the provision of crèches at worksites but these are not being implemented. Policy intervention to provide adequate childcare options for women workers could exponentially increase female workforce participation. Imagine the financial and social freedom that this would bring to women.

Advertisement

Many parts of the world have moved forward by leaps and bounds in this regard. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made history by bringing her baby to the UN General Assembly. Australian Senator Larissa Waters has become the first politician to breastfeed in the nation’s parliament. There are many more such examples in the contemporary world.

Working women do not require sympathy or a paternalistic mindset. But we need to provide them with a positive space, both physically and mentally, to perform well. It took years of education and progressive interventions to enable women to come to work. We need to take that progress to the next level. The need of the hour is to integrate the needs of families with that of society at large, rather than viewing them as two separate, estranged entities.

KS Sabarinadhan is state-vice president of Kerala Youth Congress, former two-time legislator and father to a 3.5-year-old