Disquiet over George Soros

A speech by George Soros at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani has caused a huge uproar in the BJP. Why would a two-minute comment cause such concern in the ruling party?

Soros became a household name in 1992 when he bet against the British pound. He earned $1 billion from his short positions against the pound as the currency crashed in what became known as “Black Wednesday” — a disaster from which the British government at the time couldn’t recover.

Soros does philanthropic work through his Open Society Foundation, which has given billions of dollars to support human rights and democratic governance to civil society organisations, education initiatives, and public health programmes in over 100 countries.

However, Soros is a controversial figure. In the US, he is a major donor to the Democratic Party and supports progressive causes. Having himself suffered Hitler’s autocratic regime in his childhood, he is a strident critic of all authoritarian regimes. That has made him a target of right-wing groups and media outlets. Even so, Soros remains a major force in global finance, philanthropy and politics and his voice is heard with respect.

Soros has been critical of Prime Minister Modi in the past as well. However, he has also supported some of Modi’s initiatives, such as the Digital India programme and the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) is an annual forum for world leaders to discuss global security issues. The conference has become one of the most important international events for discussing security policy. The MSC brings together global political and business leaders, defence experts, and academics to discuss the current security issues, ranging from terrorism and nuclear proliferation, to emerging threats such as cyberattacks and climate change.

The MSC is thus equivalent to the World Economic Forum (WEF) on economy and development, held in Davos. One difference between the two is that attendance at the MSC is strictly by invitation, while the WEF allows limited participation on commercial terms. This year, the MSC has invited over 700 leaders, including UK PM Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, US Vice-President Kamala Harris, Secretary Anthony Blinken, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. There is no leader from India, although the Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar attended the conference last year.

Soros was invited to speak on the sidelines of the MSC. He generally spoke about the global political situation and repressive regimes. He talked about climate change, the Russia-Ukraine war, US politics, the Turkey disaster and failures in China. He also made a brief, two-minute, reference to India, Modi and Adani, which has caused a huge uproar in the BJP.

Soros said, “India is an interesting case. It’s a democracy, but its leader Narendra Modi is no democrat. Inciting violence against Muslims was an important factor in his meteoric rise”. Further, referring to the recent Adani episode as a result of the Hindenburg Research report, Soros said, “Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies; their fate is intertwined. Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds in the stock market, but he failed. Adani is accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards. Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament”. He further maintained that “this will significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government and open the door to push for much-needed institutional reforms. I may be naïve, but I expect a democratic revival in India”.

Soros, however, offered no new evidence for his claim about Adani. The Adani group has in turn denied the Hindenburg accusations as “malicious”, “baseless” and a “calculated attack on India”. The BJP has also strongly countered the Soros statement as an attack on Indian democracy and said people like Soros wanted to effect a regime change in India.

Rhetoric apart, one must dispassionately analyse the statement by Soros. There are two dimensions to his statement. First, the political one — his comments on Modi‘s democratic credentials, how he rose to power, his relationship with Adani and what impact the Adani episode will have on the PM’s electoral prospects. The BJP has every right to claim that PM Modi is a great democrat, and can choose to ridicule Soros’s comments. But we must take his financial warning seriously, particularly his comments on crony capitalism, and the need for the prime minister to answer Parliament and foreign investors. He has implied poor corporate governance and a weak regulatory ecosystem in India. The failure of the Adani group to initiate any defamatory action against Hindenburg Research or the hasty withdrawal of the Adani FPO, has given credence to Hindenburg’s accusations. Serious regulatory weakness in any financial system can always be attacked — as Soros himself did in Britain in 1992 or as Hindenburg did recently. In fact, SEBI or MCA should order a forensic audit of the Adani Group to calm the markets and assure foreign investors.

Comments by Soros should not be dismissed lightly. For, the world listens to the likes of Soros.

The writer is a Congress leader and former chief minister of Maharashtra