Photo: YouTube. Among the glass jars of rusks and trays of buns sat a triangular pastry filled with sweetened coconut and cardamom. It was neither quite a paratha nor quite a pie.

In recent months, public debate has repeatedly returned to the meaning of words, how they are used, and how easily familiar expressions acquire new meanings in new contexts. Language, especially in political spaces, rarely stays still. Words travel quickly, gathering associations along the way, sometimes stretching far beyond their original intent. Watching these shifts from a distance, I am reminded that meaning is often less stable in public discourse than it is in private life.

My childhood unfolded across transfers familiar to many defence households, where cities changed but certain markers of familiarity followed. In Bangalore, tucked into ordinary neighbourhoods, were Iyengar bakeries, modest spaces immediately recognisable by the warm aroma of freshly baked bread, sugar and butter drifting past their doors. Among the glass jars of rusks and trays of buns sat a triangular pastry filled with sweetened coconut and cardamom. It was neither quite a paratha nor quite a pie. The outer layer resembled something between bread and memory, firm enough to hold shape, soft enough to yield easily. I did not know its name then. I only knew its taste — gentle, balanced, without excess.