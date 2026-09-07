Type 2 diabetes is routinely treated as a blood-sugar disease, managed through monitoring glucose, weight, blood pressure and cholesterol. A new study published in PLOS Medicine suggests that this approach misses an important aspect: The disease does not follow quite the same path in men and women. Researchers followed nearly 30,000 people diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in England between 2010 and 2020 and found that men were more likely to develop cardiovascular disease and end-stage kidney disease, and that they generally reached such complications earlier. Women, meanwhile, were likelier to develop anxiety, depression and other mental-health conditions. Hypertension was the most common complication for both sexes and across all age groups. While part of the gap in mental-health diagnoses could reflect differences in how readily men and women seek care, the study exposes the limits of treating a varied disease with a standard template.

For India, which carries one of the world’s heaviest diabetes burdens — more than 101 million Indians live with diabetes and a further 136 million with prediabetes — this has strong implications. A 2026 meta-analysis of Indian studies, published in Diabetology and Metabolic Syndrome, found that 38 per cent people with Type 2 diabetes show signs of depression. Another pooled analysis in the Journal of Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders published earlier this year estimates those affected by anxiety at roughly three in 10. These suggest that a large number of diabetes patients in the country are carrying an unaddressed mental burden alongside a physical one.