A few days ago, I went to the theatre with a friend to watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge. We weren’t just watching the film, we were also observing the audience. And very quickly, something became clear. People weren’t clapping at emotional moments. The loudest cheers came when someone was killed, when violence was delivered in the name of the nation and family. The violence was so severe on some occasions that we were forced to close our eyes. These were the exact moments that elicited the loudest clapping, hooting, and chants inside the theatre. That reaction is not an accident. The film gradually builds to it.

At one level, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a revenge story. A young man, Jaskirat, returns home to find his family destroyed — his father killed, his sister raped and murdered. The system fails him, so he takes justice into his own hands. But the film doesn’t stop there. It slowly expands this personal revenge into something larger, into a story about the nation, about duty, and about who deserves violence. To be clear, the film does not present Pakistan in a sympathetic light, and it shouldn’t. The country’s own history with terrorism and instability is real, and the film draws from that. But what it does alongside this is more complex and troubling. Through repeated use of Islamic symbols, religious slogans, and visual markers, the film begins to blur the line between a geopolitical enemy and a religious identity. Islam, as a religion, becomes entangled with the figure of the enemy. And once that happens, the shift is subtle but significant: Muslims, more broadly, risk being seen through that same lens.