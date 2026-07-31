Rarely does a mass movement end with every major stakeholder claiming some measure of success. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as India’s Education Minister is such a moment. While Pradhan resigned, the movement also reshaped Indian politics by creating unexpected winners.

Many viewed his acceptance of Pradhan’s resignation as a capitulation. Yet, by conceding to the protesters’ principal demand, Modi demonstrated political pragmatism. His government initially followed its familiar script — questioning the motives of Sonam Wangchuk and other leaders, and attempting to weaken the movement by removing Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar. Instead, those actions strengthened public resolve and expanded youth participation.

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The turning point came on July 20, when lakhs of young people marched towards Parliament. The scale of mobilisation caught the government completely off guard. Although police resorted to lathi-charges and tear gas, protesters remained disciplined, preventing a confrontation that could have turned violent. As negotiations failed to defuse the movement and protests spread across the country, the government realised that the agitation had outgrown its organisers. Modi eventually chose strategic retreat over escalation. For a leader known for projecting strength, that decision arguably prevented a deeper national crisis. That restraint constitutes his share of the victory.

The Aam Aadmi Party emerged stronger

Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav ensured that the issue remained alive inside Parliament by refusing to proceed with business while Pradhan remained Education Minister. Their protests outside Parliament complemented, rather than distracted from, the movement at Jantar Mantar, creating pressure on multiple fronts. The Samajwadi Party’s visible presence on the streets, particularly Dimple Yadav’s support for young protesters, reinforced the message that the movement had political backing without losing its independent character.

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Because Abhijit Dipke and Ashutosh Ranka had been associated with the AAP, critics portrayed the movement as an AAP project. Yet, the party leadership provided moral and material support without ever attempting to appropriate it. Arvind Kejriwal shared the stage while allowing young leaders to remain at the forefront. Senior leaders joined the protests, and local workers sustained the movement by providing food, water, and logistical support. More importantly, the movement provided a template to the supporters of AAP to take their own initiative on public issues, just as Dipke and Ranka did.

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The biggest winner? India ’ s Gen Z

Within days, stereotypes portraying them as politically indifferent gave way to admiration for their creativity, discipline, and democratic spirit. Through slogans, memes, and social media campaigns, they challenged the aura surrounding Narendra Modi and demonstrated that they could not be manipulated by political messaging alone. By reclaiming public spaces and democratic participation, they reminded the country that accountability ultimately rests with an informed and engaged citizenry.

Wangchuk gave the movement its moral centre. Already respected for his work in education and environmental conservation, he brought credibility and courage at a time when many feared confronting the state. His 26-day fast transformed him from a regional activist into a national symbol of peaceful resistance and youth movement.

Alongside him, three leaders of the All India Students’ Association — Neha Bora, Manish Kumar, and Aameen Amitoj — remained on hunger strike for 23 days. Their commitment challenged attempts to dismiss student activism as “anti-national” and revived the historic role of students in shaping India’s democratic movements. They also rekindled hope for a new generation of Left leadership.

The movement’s greatest revelation, however, was Team Abhijit Dipke. Along with Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, they answered a question frequently asked in Indian politics: “If not Modi, then who?” They are not alternatives to Narendra Modi, but they demonstrate that a nation of 1.4 billion people will never lack capable leaders. When the moment demanded leadership, they stepped forward with remarkable composure, resilience, and organisational skill. Their example reminds India that fresh leadership often emerges from movements rather than established political hierarchies.

Finally, even Dharmendra Pradhan can claim an ironic share of the victory. Demand for his resignation united India across regions, ideologies and generations. More importantly, the movement has permanently elevated public expectations from the office of the Education Minister. Millions of young Indians now recognise that the position carries not only authority but also accountability. That may prove to be the movement’s most enduring legacy.

The CJP movement was, therefore, much more than a campaign for one minister’s resignation. It demonstrated that democratic protest, when disciplined, creative, and broad-based, can compel even the most powerful governments to listen. In that sense, it was not the victory of one party or one individual — it was a victory shared by all those who strengthened Indian democracy.

The writer is an independent education consultant. He has served as Education Advisor to the Delhi government between 2016-24