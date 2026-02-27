A few days ago, as the Moon was sighted, text messages popped up on our overscrolled mobile phones wishing us Ramzan Mubarak. Amongst all the warm greetings were two clips that the algorithm couldn’t push down. First, the Chief Minister of Assam calling for a community to be harassed to such an extent that they are forced to leave not just the state, but also the country. Second, a 28-second video where the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly responds to a question about infrastructure development with a call for religious segregation. We have strayed really far from any kind of constitutional morality.

With the upcoming assembly elections in five states, the rhetoric will only get more toxic. The Muslim community has frequently been the target of virulent communal attacks. Today, let me focus on a subsect of the community in India, the Dawoodi Bohra Shia Ismaili Muslims. Recent estimates suggest the population of Muslims in India is 20 crore. Of this, only 5 lakh are Dawoodi Bohra Shia Ismaili Muslims. The Dawoodi Bohras trace their heritage to the Fatimi imams, direct descendants of Fatima, the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad. Members repose their faith in the al-Dai al-Mutlaq, the spiritual leader of the community — a representative of the Imam who is today in seclusion. Intriguingly, the word Bohra comes from the Gujarati word vohrvu or vyavahar, which means “to trade”. The Bohras are primarily a mercantile community, deeply rooted in business and trading. They have a near-100 per cent literacy rate among members worldwide. Their presence might be minuscule, but they are a progressive community. Their per capita income is higher than that of other Muslim communities.