In Good Faith: The tyranny of positive thinking

If you have ever experienced anything remotely close to depression, chances are that you have been assailed by well-meaning friends, family members and the world at large to enhance positive thinking. Everyone from Deepak Chopra and Oprah Winfrey to the friendly next-door neighbour has been telling the world repeatedly that we hold the key to solving all our mental health problems in our own hands. Apparently, by perpetuating positivity, we can wave our magic wands and make depression go away. Most recently, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has joined the bandwagon, tweeting a poster advocating “Think Positive”, a strategy, along with some others, to combat depression.

However, there are multiple problems with this approach.

The first and the most obvious flaw lies in the assumption that one can combat depression alone. It is a surprisingly glaring error that amidst the multiple strategies advocated in the poster, seeking help from a trained mental health practitioner is conspicuously absent. India harbours seemingly insurmountable taboos against the mentally ill already, when by all accounts, mental health problems are on a steep rise. The poster sends out a dangerous message: Depression can be coped with without resorting to medication or therapeutic interventions. An analogy would be asking a diabetic individual to exercise and control diet for disease management with no allusions to medical care.

The simple idea that the mind is just as organic as a heart or a liver or a lung, something that needs care, gets diseased if neglected or exposed to specific hazards, and therefore, requires treatment is something that Indians are overwhelmingly refractory to. While no one can rationally deny that the lifestyle changes recommended are well-intentioned, and have overall health benefits, they can only augment, not replace, targeted treatment to clinical depression.

Further, depression is a generic word that is often used to cluster various conditions sharing some symptoms such as negative affect, lowered mood, a sense of hopelessness and emptiness, but with considerably different etiologies. While some individuals lapse into depression following a sudden traumatic life event, others may suffer from it following years of unpredictable stress, or after being diagnosed with a terminal disease. Each person’s depression is unique and therapies, both medical and psychological, need to be tailored for depressive symptoms to go into remission and prevent relapse. Factored into this already complicated scenario is each individuals’ resilience, which in turn is a complex interaction between biology and the environment. There can be no one universal therapy or coping strategy that works for everyone, and most importantly, therapies have to be administered by trained and experienced clinicians.

Keywords related to positive psychology, positivity and positive thinking bring up an embarrassing riches of studies from research databases, yet a single comprehensive, case-controlled, blinded randomised control trial specifically demonstrating clinically significant benefits in depression in a statistically respectable sample has not yet been conducted. Most of the benefits reported are in samples drawn from people suffering from grave illnesses, most notably, terminal cancer and cardiovascular disease. And to reiterate, the depression that is secondary to a physical illness is biologically and psychosocially very different from unipolar depression, dysthymic disorder or major depressive disorder, which constitute the bulk of patients given a diagnosis of depression.

In the populist narrative of positivity, there is almost no room for accommodating negative thoughts such as anger, frustration or grief — which is very harmful. These negative emotions have evolved through millennia with important adaptive functions. Casually brushing them under the carpet to foster a sense of positivity is likely to create complications and mental health concerns much harder to treat in the long run. With positive psychology blossoming into a fierce industry, sociologist and writer Barbara Ehrenreich warns of “a corporate culture which, by the middle of this decade, were completely in a bubble of mandatory optimism and positive thinking”. Harvard psychologist Susan David has also spoken at length about the dangers of positive thinking without emotional agility, or reckoning with the negative feelings first, in the face of a challenge.

Simply asking a depressed individual to “think positive” without giving the person a cognitive restructuring framework and providing requisite skill sets is completely ineffective. It can actually worsen a depressed persons’ sense of social isolation and over time, the additive pressure of positive thinking thrust upon by peers, friends and family is extremely damaging. Invalidating someone’s struggle by summarily dismissing negative emotions only will lead to the individual further withdrawing from social contact and increase their distrust of mechanisms originally designed to protect them.

This is not an effort to advocate negativity but caution against the trap of buying into the myth of the unicorn of mental health — positive thinking. A government, especially, should steer clear of such sweeping generalisations in a country where the National Mental Health Survey suggests that out of 150 million people who are mentally ill, only 30 million are seeking care. The effort of the ministry is probably needed in areas of developing infrastructure for quality accessible mental health care and spreading awareness about mental health, rather than promoting visual aids that can be widely interpreted as a do-it-yourself treatment plan for the mentally ill.

