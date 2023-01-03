Demonetisation verdict: Supreme Court provides little clarity or closure

On Monday, the Supreme Court finally issued a judgment on the constitutional validity of demonetisation undertaken in November 2016. At this juncture, the only good the judgement could do was to provide legal closure to one of the most disruptive and painful economic policies in recent memory. The 4:1 majority judgement has found demonetisation to be constitutionally valid. If the petitioners were looking to the courts for a cathartic moment, this was not it.

The heart of the dispute before the Court was whether the government’s notification on November 8, 2016, was a legally valid exercise of power under Section 26(2) of the RBI Act. Section 26(2) states that on the basis of the RBI’s central board’s recommendation, the central government can demonetise “any series of bank notes of any denomination”. The issue was whether “any” includes “all”, thereby permitting the government to demonetise all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. The related argument was whether the procedure set out in the RBI Act was followed.

The majority decided that “any” does, in fact, include “all”, based on a long list of previous cases where courts have decided similarly. The Court also held that the RBI and the government followed the mandated procedure in issuing the notification for demonetisation. It stated that the Court’s role here was to confine its inquiry to procedural irregularities, rather than to look at the substance of the economic policy. Within this mandate, it found that the government had consulted with the RBI for six months prior to November 8, and sent a proposal to the RBI for its consideration on November 7. The RBI issued a recommendation based on this proposal, and this enabled the government to issue a notification under Section 26(2).

There are many other issues discussed within the judgment, but these two, in my opinion, form the core of the dispute — the extent of the government’s power to demonetise under the RBI Act, and whether this power was properly exercised. The court is clear that the government had the necessary legal power, and the procedural requirements were met.

This is rebutted by the single dissenting judge, Justice Nagarathna. However, those seeking succour in her judgement must do so with caution.

The dissenting judge makes an interesting categorisation that provides the eventual framework for dissent. It states that under the constitutional framework, there are two avenues under which the government can demonetise currency — one through Article 26(2) of the RBI Act, and the other through parliamentary legislation. If the government goes through the former, it can only demonetise a limited set of notes (”any”, not “all”). If it chooses the latter, it can do anything the legislation says. On the basis of this distinction, the judgment states that since the government chose the RBI Act route under, which it can only demonetise a limited set of notes, the government could not have demonetised all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

The dissenting judgment provides a second reason for unconstitutionality. It states that under Section 26(2) of the RBI Act, the RBI recommends and the government decides. Therefore, the recommending body necessarily has to be the “originator”, and the “initiation” of the process has to take place within the RBI, and not the government.

Advertisement

Both arguments are problematic. First, the dissenting judge provides no past cases or other evidence to argue why “any” does not include “all”. This is strange, especially since the majority ruling offers plenty of examples where courts have said “any” includes “all”. Yet, the dissent only insists that this could not conceivably be the case. This is weak reasoning.

Second, it is problematic to argue that if a statute defines one entity’s role to be a recommending body, any ideas or proposals leading to the recommendation necessarily have to originate from the entity itself. Taken to its logical extreme, it would mean that the RBI can never entertain any external suggestion or proposal under Section 26(2) before it makes a recommendation. How this would work practically is anyone’s guess. This is also absurd if one considers that the RBI’s Board itself contains members who are not RBI officials. If one of them proposes demonetisation, would this be considered as “originating” within the RBI or not?

Reading this judgement, one is left with a sense of the futility in trying to identify how demonetisation could have been resisted or avoided. The majority judgment highlights how all procedural rules were followed while subverting the applicable norms themselves. As the judgment implies, procedural safeguards provide effective checks only if all parties are equally invested in following them in spirit.

Advertisement

The dissenting judgment, on the other hand, provides a false sense of hope that reading new words into laws can insulate bodies like the RBI from external interference.

For those seeking closure, there are no clear answers here.

The writer is Fellow and Associate Research Director at Carnegie India. Views are personal