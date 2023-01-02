Demonetisation verdict: PM Modi’s visionary move has been vindicated by Supreme Court

There was a time not long ago when India’s financial centre, Mumbai, was under regular terror attacks. Who can forget the serial bomb blasts of 1993 or the synchronised bomb explosions in commuter trains in 2006. Ten Pakistanis launching a sustained 60-hour-long deadly assault on the city in November 2008 is still fresh in our memory. Pakistan-sponsored terror sleeper cells were often busted in Mumbai and elsewhere in the country.

India is a safe place now. Since the Narendra Modi-led government has assumed power in Delhi, terrorists and their masterminds are on the run, more so since the introduction of demonetisation. Demonetisation was done keeping in mind the national interest. Terror networks have now been starved of freely available hawala money or back channel transactions. Stone pelting was a weekly affair in Srinagar. Today, you do not hear of them because, due to the impact of demonetisation, their sources of funding from across the Line of Control have been massively disrupted.

Ordinary mortals cannot see what visionaries want to do. Demonetisation was Modi’s masterstroke. He had a vision. He knew what he was doing. There were temporary pains but permanent gains. He was abused and heckled but he stood steadfast because he could see the impact of his decision in the near future. It is against this background that the success of demonetisation should be applauded.

The nation has welcomed Monday’s Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the legality of the government’s decision to demonetise. Thus, in one stroke, all the 58 pleas challenging the legality of the 2016 demonetisation decision taken by the Modi government in November 2016 have been duly consigned to dustbin. A Constitution Bench of the Court upheld the Union government’s decision by a 4-1 margin. While four judges on the bench delivered the majority opinion upholding demonetisation, Justice B V Nagarathna held it unlawful.

Justice B R Gavai, who read out the majority’s judgment, noted that from the records it appears that there was consultation between the central government and the RBI for a period of six months. It has, therefore, been held that in the view of inbuilt safeguards in Section 26(2) of the RBI Act, it cannot be struck down on the grounds of excessive delegation. The majority decision also upheld that the period for the exchange of notes, which was 52 days, cannot be said to be unreasonable

The Congress party’s reaction to the decision is laughable. It said of the decision, “It (the court decision) has said nothing on the impact of demonetisation which was a singularly disastrous decision. It damaged the growth momentum, crippled MSMEs, finished off the informal sector & destroyed lakhs and lakhs of livelihoods.”. The truth is demonetisation in six years has made a huge dent in institutionalised corruption and uprooted terrorism from the country — the two devils the Modi government had inherited from the Congress-led UPA government

The apex court’s decision is not only a vindication of PM Modi’s efforts to clean up the system but it is also a huge slap in the face of Congress and other opposition lobbies who opposed it for selfish reasons. The petitioners had argued that it was not a well-considered decision and caused immense hardships to ordinary citizens. The government’s counter was that the decision was part of a larger strategy to combat terrorism, counterfeiting of currency, tax avoidance and the menace of black money.

Until recently, whenever we went out we needed to carry cash in our wallets. I always kept some cash handy. Today, digital wallets and UPI payments are the norm. Even the vegetable sellers in our neighbourhood or auto drivers carry QR codes. Cash is out, digital payment is in, thanks to demonetisation. The success of the digital journey is primarily due to the relentless push by the government to formalise and digitalise the economy. Since the inception of UPI, transactions have been increasing every month. Ordinary citizens, who initially suffered, are now reaping rich dividends.

Also, as a result of demonetisation, there is greater transparency as well as a significant increase in tax compliance, collections and filings. Several lakh shell companies have been unearthed and struck off. Post-demonetisation, hawala operators and dabba trading venues were severely affected.

The introduction of demonetisation has led to the formalisation of the Indian economy. Tax base expansion has led to an increase in revenue for the economy. The government has used this revenue to create better infrastructure, improve social services, and improve rural infrastructure in India.

The fintech industry has seen tremendous growth in India over the last decade after the digitalisation push by the government, which was catalysed by demonetisation. With a fintech adoption rate of 87 per cent against the global average of 64 per cent, India is one of the fastest-growing fintech markets in the world. More than 6,636 fintech startups in India meant that the industry had a market size of $50 billion in 2021, and it is estimated to reach $150 billion by 2025. Fintech funding recorded a three-fold jump in 2021. This growth has been driven by an organic and collaborative ecosystem, while being supported by key government initiatives

The writer is national spokesperson, and a former Member of Parliament