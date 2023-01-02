‘Demonetisation arose from the Centre …it should have enacted a law’

According to sub-section (1) of Section 26 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, every bank note shall be legal tender at any place in India in payment or on account for the amount expressed therein and shall be guaranteed by the central government. This provision is subject to sub-section (2) of Section 26 of the Act.

Sub-section (2) of Section 26 of the Act applies only when a proposal for demonetisation is initiated by the central board of the bank by way of a recommendation being made to the central government. The said recommendation can be in respect of any series of bank notes of any denomination which is interpreted to mean any specified series of bank notes of any specified denomination.

The expression “any series of bank notes of any denomination” has been given its plain, grammatical meaning, having regard to the context of the provision and not a broad meaning. Thus, the word “any” will mean a specified series or a particular series of bank notes. Similarly, “any” denomination will mean any particular or specified denomination of bank notes.

If the word “any” is not given a plain grammatical meaning and interpreted to mean “all series of bank notes” of “all denominations”, it would vest with the central board of the bank unguided and unlimited powers which would be ex-facie arbitrary and suffer from the vice of unconstitutionality as this would amount to excessive vesting of powers with the bank. In order to save the provision from being declared unconstitutional, the meaning of the provision is read down to the context of the central board of the bank initiating a proposal for demonetisation by making a recommendation to the central government under sub-section (2) of Section 26 of the Act of a particular series of bank note of any denomination.

On receipt of the said recommendation made by the central board of the bank under sub-section (2) of Section 26 of the Act, the central government may accept the said recommendation or may not do so. If the central government accepts the recommendation, it may issue a notification in the Gazette of India specifying the date with effect from which any specified series of bank notes of any specified denomination shall cease to be legal tender and shall cease to have the guarantee of the central government.

The provisions of the Act do not bar the central government from proposing or initiating demonetisation. It could do so having regard to its plenary powers under Entry 36 of List I of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. However, it has to be done only by an ordinance being issued by the President of India followed by an Act of Parliament or by plenary legislation through the Parliament. The central government cannot demonetise bank notes by issuance of a gazette notification as if it is exercising power under sub-section (2) of Section 26 of the Act. In such circumstances when the central government is initiating the process of demonetisation, it would not be acting under subsection (2) of Section 26 of the Act but notwithstanding the said provision through a legislative process.

When such power is exercised by the central government by means of a legislation, it is by virtue of Entry 36, List I of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India which deals with currency, coinage and legal tender, foreign exchange which is a field of legislation. Hence, the power of the central government to demonetise any currency is notwithstanding anything contained in Section 26 of the Act.

When the central government proposes demonetisation of any bank note, it must seek the opinion of the central board of the bank having regard to the fact that the bank is the sole authority to regulate circulation of bank notes and secure monetary stability and generally to operate the currency and credit system of the country and to maintain price stability.

The opinion of the central board of the bank ought to be an independent and frank opinion after a meaningful discussion by the central board of the bank which ought to be given its due weightage having regard to the ramifications it may have on the Indian economy and the citizens of India although it may not be binding on the central government. On receipt of a negative opinion from the central board of the bank, the central government which has initiated the demonetisation process may still intend to go ahead with the said process after weighing the pros and cons only by means of an ordinance and/or parliamentary legislation but not by issuance of a gazette notification.

In other words, the central government in such circumstances cannot resort to exercise of power under sub-section (2) of Section 26 of the Act by issuing a notification in the Gazette of India as if it were exercising executive powers. Even if the central board of the bank concurs with the proposal of the central government, the central government would have to undertake a legislative process and not carry out the measure by simply issuing a gazette notification…

[On a range of questions, Justice Nagarathna presented her views in a tabular format. On whether the notification is liable to be struck down on the ground that the decision-making process is flawed in law, she said] …The measure of demonetisation ought to have been carried out by the central government by way of enacting an Act or plenary legislation.

The proposal for demonetisation arose from the central government and therefore, could not be given effect to by way of issuance of a notification as contemplated under sub-section (2) of Section 26 of the Act, as, such provision would not apply in cases where the proposal for demonetisation has originated from the central government, such as the instant case.

That the decision making process was also tainted with elements of “non-exercise of discretion” by the central board of the bank in rendering its advice on the impugned measure. That the bank acted at the behest of the central government and did not render an independent opinion to the central government.

Therefore, the impugned notification dated November 8, 2016 issued under subsection (2) of Section 26 of the Act is unlawful. Further, the subsequent Ordinance of 2016 and Act of 2017 incorporating the terms of the impugned notification are also unlawful…

In view of the aforesaid conclusions, I am of the considered view that the impugned notification dated November 8, 2016 issued under sub-section (2) of Section 26 of the Act is unlawful. In the circumstances, the action of demonetisation of all currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 is vitiated.

…Demonetisation was an initiative of the central government, targeted to address disparate evils, plaguing the nation’s economy, including, practices of hoarding “black” money, counterfeiting, which in turn enable even greater evils, including terror funding, drug trafficking, emergence of a parallel economy, money laundering including hawala transactions. It is beyond the pale of doubt that the said measure, which was aimed at eliminating these depraved practices, was well-intentioned. The measure is reflective of concern for the economic health and security of the country and demonstrates foresight. At no point has any suggestion been made that the measure was motivated by anything but the best intentions and noble objects for the betterment of the nation. The measure has been regarded as unlawful only on a purely legalistic analysis of the relevant provisions of the Act and not on the objects of demonetisation.