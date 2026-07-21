To understand the chaos gripping our educational spaces — as seen in the recent protests in Delhi and elsewhere — it is necessary to revisit Jean-Jacques Rousseau’s concept of the Social Contract. Rousseau has noted, “True political liberty is never found in a state of chaos or unbridled individual impulse. But real freedom is built when citizens willingly enter a community, agreeing and binding themselves to shared rules and institutional structures.” He had also warned that when individuals choose disruption over collective agreement, it leads to the fracturing of the civic bond that underpins democratic existence.

Public institutions and administration are a microcosm of the social contract. Participating in them calls for mutual agreement to listen, follow the process, and respect the forum. As teachers, when we allow students to treat these structures as permanently broken or as enemies, we are misinforming and mis-educating them. It leads to alienation from the tools of civic governance that students need to master.