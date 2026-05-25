Rampant urbanisation, poor infrastructure, and neglect have pushed Delhi to face an unprecedented air quality crisis in recent years. The struggle of night-time road-sweeping workers reveals how far we still have to go. Every night, a fleet of mechanical road-sweeping machines travels through the streets, clearing dust from the roads of the capital. A recent investigation by The Indian Express (‘Delhi’s killer dust’, May 25) into the functioning of these machines and their operations brought to light the challenges faced by these vehicles and their drivers in the battle for clean air.

Street-cleaning machines are countered by poor roads and unfinished construction projects. Many roads in Delhi are uneven, blocked or under construction, creating difficulties. During high-pollution seasons, dust accumulates quickly and gets churned up by passing vehicles. Workers have to constantly get out of the machine, clear debris manually, and direct the machine through blocked or congested routes. While Delhi continues expanding its Metro network and encouraging electric vehicles, these measures have not kept up with the needs of an ever-increasing population.