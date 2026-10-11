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From the Opinions Editor: Look back and see how protests in Delhi travel far beyond Delhi

Were the many protests in Delhi — by farmers and students, Hindutva supporters and for women’s safety — “disruptions” and “anarchy”?

Police detained Cockroach Janta Party supporters during a demonstration near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi on Saturday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNAPolice detained Cockroach Janta Party supporters during a demonstration near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
Written by: Aakash Joshi
6 min readNew DelhiOct 11, 2026 08:03 PM IST First published on: Oct 11, 2026 at 08:03 PM IST

Dear Express Reader,

On Saturday afternoon, the BJP’s national spokesperson and Lok Sabha MP Sambit Patra framed the ruling party’s response to the CJP-led protests and the government’s crackdown across the national capital. Jantar Mantar, he said, was “just about 4 square kilometres” while India was 32,87,000 square kilometres… the story of India is not the story of Jantar Mantar”. He went on to say that the protests were a failure, while labelling civil society protesters and Opposition leaders as “anarchists”.

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Aakash Joshi

Aakash Joshi is Associate Editor at The Indian Express. He commiss... Read More

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