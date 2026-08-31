Great cities are defined not only by the infrastructure they build, but by what they preserve, restore, and pass on to future generations. Delhi is uniquely endowed in both respects. The Yamuna and its floodplains, the Ridge, urban forests, biodiversity parks, and neighbourhood greens form the city’s ecological foundation. Simultaneously, its monuments, historic precincts, archaeological sites, and traditional neighbourhoods embody centuries of history and culture.

As India advances towards the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, Delhi must demonstrate how a growing metropolis can combine development with environmental restoration and heritage conservation. The Master Plan for Delhi 2047 provides an opportunity to place these principles at the heart of the capital’s future.

Advertisement

Delhi’s natural capital as core infrastructure

Climate change has fundamentally rewritten the rules of urban planning. Rising temperatures, extreme rainfall, acute water stress, deteriorating air quality, and biodiversity loss directly affect the health and quality of life of our citizens. Consequently, rivers, forests, wetlands, lakes and parks can no longer be viewed merely as environmental amenities or aesthetic additions. They are essential components of urban infrastructure.

MPD-2047 envisages an interconnected Green-Blue network that integrates the Yamuna, the Ridge, forests, biodiversity parks, water bodies, drains, neighbourhood parks, and open spaces into a unified ecological system

Restoring the Yamuna and the Ridge

For centuries, the Yamuna has shaped Delhi’s geography, history, and civilisation. Yet rapid urbanisation has placed unprecedented stress on its ecosystem and floodplains. MPD-2047 places the river at the centre of Delhi’s ecological regeneration. Nearly 1,700 hectares of the Yamuna floodplains are proposed to be protected, conserved and ecologically restored through multiple systematic restoration initiatives.

Advertisement

To tackle pollution at its source, the strategy focuses on intercepting and treating drains flowing into the river through upgraded sewage treatment infrastructure, constructed wetlands, and bioremediation. Together, these measures will restore the river’s ecological health and natural floodplain functions.

The larger objective, however, goes beyond environmental restoration. Delhi must also rebuild its relationship with the river. A proposed 52-kilometre cycling corridor, alongside walking trails, public greens, and managed recreational spaces, will reconnect citizens with the waterfront.

Complementing the Yamuna is Delhi’s other major ecological pillar — the Delhi Ridge, an extension of the ancient Aravalli Range. MPD-2047 plans the ecological restoration of approximately 7,784 hectares of the Ridge, prioritising native species and scientific ecosystem management. The objective is not simply to increase the number of trees, but to restore healthier ecosystems capable of supporting local biodiversity and strengthening the capital’s long-term environmental balance.

Urban forests, biodiversity parks and ecological corridors will further complement this network. When connected with parks, water bodies and other open spaces, they can create a citywide ecological framework supporting cleaner air, cooler neighbourhoods and healthier communities.

Keeping Delhi’s heritage alive

Few cities possess a historical legacy as rich and diverse as Delhi. Its forts, monuments, stepwells, archaeological remains, historic neighbourhoods and architectural precincts tell the story of the many eras that have shaped the city. Heritage must remain a living part of the city, protected and preserved while continuing to serve contemporary needs and remain connected to the lives and aspirations of its people.

MPD-2047 envisages bringing around 1,500 heritage assets under Cultural Resource Management Plans, creating a systematic framework for their long-term protection and sensitive management. This will help move heritage conservation from an isolated effort towards a more structured and integrated approach.

A key part of this approach is adaptive reuse. Heritage buildings can be sensitively adapted for museums, libraries, hotels, offices and cultural activities.

The plan also seeks to make conservation more practical and economically viable through planning and financial incentives, including Transferable Development Rights (TDR), façade retention and appropriate relaxation of space standards by the competent authority, while ensuring necessary fire and life-safety requirements. The objective is to ensure that conservation is not seen as a burden, but as an opportunity to preserve Delhi’s identity while giving heritage properties a sustainable future.

Well-conserved historic areas can generate tourism, cultural activity, employment and opportunities for local businesses. Delhi has enormous potential to build a similar heritage economy by creating vibrant destinations around its historic assets.

MPD-2047 proposes heritage, cultural and festival circuits connecting monuments, historic precincts and public spaces. These can encourage visitors to experience Delhi not simply as a collection of individual monuments, but as a living historical landscape.

The aim is also to create heritage precincts that remain active beyond conventional visiting hours. 24×7 cultural, tourism, hospitality and local economic activities can bring greater vitality to these areas and support local crafts, food, cultural enterprises and tourism services. Better public spaces and pedestrian-friendly environments can further enhance the experience for residents and visitors.

In this way, heritage conservation can become a powerful instrument of urban regeneration, tourism, employment and local economic development, while preserving the character that makes Delhi unique.

A resilient and timeless Delhi

The core strength of MPD-2047 lies in uniting ecological and cultural planning. Delhi’s ecological and cultural assets do not exist independently. Many historic sites are located within or adjacent to forests, water bodies, the Ridge, and the Yamuna landscape. Connecting these heritage sites with greenways, cycling paths, and revived water systems creates a holistic urban experience.

As India moves toward Viksit Bharat 2047, Delhi must prove that development and conservation are complementary, not conflicting. By integrating green-blue infrastructure with adaptive heritage preservation, we can build a capital that is climate-resilient, economically dynamic, and deeply connected to its timeless roots.

A Viksit Dilli must do more than grow. It must breathe better, live healthier, and honour the heritage that gives it a soul.

The writer is Lieutenant Governor, Delhi