I regularly oscillate between two neighbourhoods, one where I grew up, my parents’ house, and the other on the campus where I work. Since returning from Delhi to Guwahati, I have become a regular commuter between the two ends of the city, divided by the mighty Brahmaputra. Both neighbourhoods present intriguing ideas, similar yet different at times, but mostly revolving around my gendered identity.

In the neighbourhood I grew up, casual strolls and visits to the local grocery store become occasions when people come to me and start talking. These are people I have grown up with, and their main interest is in when I will get married or how my life is at the IIT campus. I often think with amusement how many of these neighbours used to notice boys visiting their homes. A similar curiosity continues to mark their gaze when male friends are seen at the gate or walking with me in the neighbourhood. The enquiries about marriage are driven by the notion that I am of marriageable age and “settled” in my career.