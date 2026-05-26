Dust pollution has emerged as a major public-health hazard in Delhi in recent times. Before going deeper into the challenge it poses, it must be made clear that in almost all cases of air pollution, the sources are local and, theoretically, controllable. However, the “local” must be defined in terms of the airshed and not by city boundaries. Weather or climate change influences the trajectory of pollutants from these sources.

In winter, cooler air and slower winds prevent pollutants from dispersing, causing pollution levels to rise sharply. In summer, higher temperatures and stronger winds increase atmospheric mobility, enabling dust to rise and spread rapidly — that’s what we are witnessing these days. Ironically, however, discussions around water sprinkling intensify during winter, when natural dust lifting is relatively limited because of calm winds. In reality, water sprinkling becomes far more important during summer.

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Dust pollution can be understood through three distinct categories. The first is natural dust, which depends on landscape characteristics, land use, and land cover. The second is re-suspended dust — it’s generated from paved and unpaved roads when vehicles move over them. Greater traffic volume, higher vehicle speeds, and poor road conditions significantly increase dust levels, especially during winter. Calm winds reduce the natural dispersion of dust, while continuous vehicular movement keeps dust particles suspended in the air.

The third type of dust generated is when prescribed norms are not followed during construction activities. Though it contributes least to pollution among the three categories, it often receives the closest administrative attention, as reflected in measures such as the GRAP guidelines.

At present, Delhi is struggling primarily with severe natural dust lifting, in addition to the other two dust sources. The critical question is: Why has the summer of 2026 witnessed such extreme severity? The answer lies in large-scale weather patterns, likely amplified by climate change. India appears to be entering a phase of Super El Niño conditions. One of its earliest consequences has been predictions of a weaker monsoon by weather agencies.

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As the Pacific Ocean warms, Super El Niño conditions intensify heat across the Indian subcontinent. This year, Indian cities have repeatedly featured among the world’s hottest locations. Widespread heating across South Asia has dried surface moisture over a vast region, making soil loose and highly vulnerable to wind-driven dust lifting.

Traditionally, western India experiences severe dust storm activity during summer. This year, however, northern and eastern India have borne the brunt because the vast Indo-Gangetic Plain has experienced intense heating across its entire stretch. Dust has consequently been lifted on a much larger scale, with transport winds carrying it partly from the Indo-Gangetic region and partly from Rajasthan and adjoining desert areas towards Delhi. Delhi has found itself trapped between multiple dust corridors.

Strong summer winds — locally known as loo — have further enabled this dust to spread. Addressing this challenge requires long-term planning and structural interventions rather than temporary quick fixes.

Several solutions, therefore, become critical.

First, policymakers must understand the science behind each pollution source and the mechanisms through which weather and seasonal conditions influence them. Different sources behave differently across seasons, and mitigation strategies must reflect this reality. Second, implementation backed by scientific evidence is essential for meaningful results. Third, alongside expanding the coverage of mechanical road sweeping machines (MRSM), India must develop technologies that combine efficient sweeping with optimised water sprinkling to suppress dust at its source.

Fourth, better traffic management is crucial for reducing road dust. Electric vehicles can reduce fossil-fuel emissions, but they cannot eliminate resuspended road dust. That challenge requires smoother traffic flow, better road maintenance, and sustained transport management strategies.

Fifth, construction norms, including green covering measures, must be enforced, though construction dust should not overshadow larger contributors. Finally, cities need significantly greater green cover and more water bodies to stabilise soil surfaces.

As climate change intensifies, vigilance will become increasingly necessary. The changing geography of dust pollution is a warning: Climate-linked extreme events are becoming more unpredictable, more widespread, and more difficult for humans.

The writer is chair professor, NIAS, IISc-Campus, and founder, SAFAR