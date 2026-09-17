September 17 marks Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday and the start of a month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan to mark 25 years of his uninterrupted leadership in government.

The nation is celebrating this occasion through the language that has defined his public life: Seva. In Delhi too, we are giving this a tangible form through several initiatives. Development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore are being inaugurated or launched during this campaign.

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Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s philosophy of Integral Humanism reminds us that the individual, society, nature, and the larger universe cannot be viewed in isolation. Development must restore harmony. PM Modi has brought this understanding into public policy. His vision of a developed India cannot be separated from the creation of cleaner, more efficient and resilient cities.

India’s electric mobility journey demonstrates how rapidly such a vision can translate into reality. Total EV sales have risen from just 2,322 in FY 2014-15 to 25,45,622 in FY 2025-26. The Delhi government’s Electric Vehicle Policy is designed for this.

The urgency is undeniable. A Commission for Air Quality Management assessment submitted to the Supreme Court in January identified vehicular emissions as the largest primary source of Delhi’s winter air pollution, accounting for approximately 23 per cent. Two-wheelers constitute nearly 67 per cent of Delhi’s vehicle stock, while three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and goods carriers clock exceptionally high daily mileage. Electrifying these high-use segments can deliver great environmental benefits.

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The Delhi EV Policy outlines a phased transition. From January 1, 2027, new registrations of L5 three-wheelers and N1 goods carriers will move to an electric-only framework, with two-wheelers following from April 1, 2028. Fleet aggregators and delivery-service providers are also being moved towards electric mobility, while school buses will progressively increase their electric share to 30 per cent by March 31, 2030.

Affordability is central. Electric two-wheelers will receive purchase support of up to Rs 30,000 in the first year, along with scrapping incentives, while eligible N1 commercial vehicles can receive purchase support of up to Rs 1 lakh. For private car owners, the policy provides a ₹1 lakh scrapping incentive for scrapping a BS-IV or older car and purchasing an eligible electric car priced up to ₹30 lakh ex-showroom, along with a 100 per cent waiver of road tax and registration fees until March 31, 2030. The scrapping incentive is capped at the first one lakh eligible applicants.

The real backbone of this transition is infrastructure. Delhi is aiming for 32,000 public charging points, requiring approximately 23,000 additional points over the existing network. Delhi Transco Limited will serve as the nodal agency for public charging and battery-swapping infrastructure, and a high-powered committee chaired by the Chief Secretary will bring together the departments responsible for transport, power, planning, environment, and finance to drive implementation.

EV dealers will be required to provide public charging facilities, while new civil infrastructure created by the Delhi government, MCD, NDMC, and Delhi Cantonment Board will have to be EV-charging-ready from the design stage. DISCOMs have also been asked to facilitate the installation of separate meters for home EV charging. Public transport will be a crucial pillar. Delhi already has more than 5,000 electric buses, with a target of up to 13,000 in the next few years.

The road ahead is not without challenges. Behavioural change takes time, and infrastructure must keep pace with demand. Industry, government, and citizens will all have responsibilities.

The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan reminds us that governance is ultimately about service. The green transition reminds us that service cannot be limited to the present generation. We owe a debt to those who will inherit the city we build.

This is perhaps where the meaning of September 17 becomes larger than a birthday celebration. It becomes an occasion to reflect on the India we want to build and the Delhi we want to leave behind.

The Prime Minister has often spoken of a developed India by 2047. Delhi is determined to not only witness that transformation, but drive it.

The writer is chief minister of Delhi