“What to do about Diwali?” my cousin, who had a son six months ago, texted me. She was considering travelling to either Bhubaneswar or Chennai, where she has relatives, if things got “really bad” in Delhi. It was late September, and our AQI anxieties had already begun. Both of us are new mothers with premature babies who had spent their first month after birth in the NICU. With air pollution among the recognised risk factors for premature birth, our new-mother guilt and paranoia had already set in. We were ordering new gadgets, researching air filtration systems and planning possible escapes from the city.

Though the air definitely turns hazardous post Diwali, Delhi’s pollution crisis is no longer confined to a few winter months. Air quality fluctuates throughout the year, giving us occasional days of relief before returning to hazardous levels. Living here now means constantly checking weather applications, monitoring AQI readings and calculating whether it is safe to step outdoors. Even an ordinary outing requires preparation: Have I packed a mask? Are the eye drops in the bag? Should we cancel the walk altogether? What was that one home remedy we saw on YouTube, maybe that will fix my chest congestion?