Deletions in CBSE mathematics syllabus do disservice to students, fly against NEP goals

Also written by Poojan Sahil

Mathematics, from a distance, looks harmless as compared to literature and social science, which can “shape the minds of a generation”. However, we do not agree. Mathematics shapes minds in its own ways: It offers attention, logical reasoning, work ethic, understanding and explaining matters, rigorous writing, comprehending situations, and deciding what is important information. Its students grow up to hold various positions, understand local and global issues, offer solutions, and foresee other problems that may arise in time. Many grow up to become filmmakers, engineers, civil servants, contractors, environmentalists, and farmers and business owners. A well-rounded exposure to mathematics enables them to make informed decisions in various scenarios.

Imagine what happens when we tamper with the material that shapes students’ minds. There is a completeness in the mathematics syllabus. There is also completeness in each topic that is chosen as part of the syllabus. There is a set boundary inside which a topic begins, ends, and exists. Mindless surgical strikes on these boundaries are a disservice to the subject.

In Grade 9, the concepts of plotting points and equations on the graph have been removed. This helps the learner to form familiarity with a mathematical graph and understand how it looks visually. Not only does this decision take away the opportunity from the learners to comprehend concepts visually, but it also forms a fear of statistics, pictorial representation of data and understanding of mathematical trends.

In Grade 10, problems that are reducible to the form of linear equations have been removed. This lesson gives the foundation of the mathematical approach to understanding relativity. The proof of Pythagoras’ theorem was also removed from the grade 10 examination syllabus. Imagine the plight of a legend considered a god in his time, when his most famous contribution to the field has been nullified. Removing the proof for such a theorem, which has been treated as essential to studying high-school mathematics, curbs inquisitiveness and encourages accepting statements without finding out the “why” behind them.

In Grade 12, forming differential equations, the Mean Value Theorem and Rolle’s Theorem have been axed. Several skills that are expected of a student of mathematics exiting school are developed by these concepts. Modelling various scenarios of the world and universe are done through differential equations. These skills have major applications in forensic science, medical science, electricity, population analysis, and stock market analysis. As a matter of fact, the formation of differential equations plays an important role in understanding Covid-19 trends.

The students are the ones primarily affected by such decisions. They are the ones for whom the syllabus is created in the first place. Passionate, well-meaning policymakers and educationists had dedicated themselves to determining the content of the mathematics students should study and what they should avoid. However, many of those educationists may not be around now.

In the name of decision-making in favour of the general populace, mindless action has been undertaken to benefit nobody in particular, except perhaps our political masters. A national conversation led to a situation where curtailing the syllabus seemed the most glorious, suitable, democratic and empathetic solution. We cannot deny that deletions have been met with a general sense of relief and satisfaction from parents and students. An elongated phase of the Covid perhaps pandemic deserved a response like that. Or did it? We decided to attack some seeds of intellect in the fear that our students would not be up to managing a full “syllabus assault”.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Many of these students, when they grow up, will look back and ask: Why were we treated as weaklings in the face of adversity? A full syllabus would have been their way of showing national solidarity. A sense of a job well done and executed is a necessary attribute that is taught by completing a syllabus and assessing it on a national level. At a young age, students learn how to get respect from the adults around them. They also learn great achievements do not come from shortcuts.

The “full syllabus, come what may” theory may sound bombastic. If better pedagogues of mathematics had been consulted, they might have suggested a different kind of curtailing. Many of those in favour of rigour would have rather the students face the academic battle and lose than fight a skewed, cunning skirmish.

One cannot neglect the fact that the other curricula like the International Baccalaureate and the Cambridge Examination did not cut any portion of their mathematics syllabus. And in these examinations, the students have to appear for a syllabus studied over two years. When the CBSE and other state boards are aspiring to match steps with other great global examination boards, they need to match their daring in this aspect as well.

The CBSE sets a precedent for other academic boards and this reduction in the syllabus has given a negative nudge. The trend of doing away with concepts has not only become a way of censorship of thoughts and classroom discussions but has also taken us away from the path set out by the NEP to becoming an “educational superpower”.

The CBSE must realise that teachers in our country want to be treated as valid stakeholders in decisions that involve students.

The writers teach mathematics at a Noida school