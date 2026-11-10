There is something unsettling about the way health and wellness are interchangeably sold to consumers: The more complicated the science sounds, the easier it becomes to sell the promise of staying alive. This is the axis around which the latest online row between tech entrepreneur Deepinder Goyal and public health expert and hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as The Liver Doc, has been going on.

Goyal has been drawing on his success story as an innovator and creator of food delivery app Zomato to promote his new product Temple, a tool to track brain health, and become a player in the preventive health space. The wearable device, which is easily stuck on either side of the forehead, is meant to track blood flow patterns in the brain. Goyal believes this can provide insights into how blood circulation to the brain changes with activity, posture or other physiological conditions. He has opened pre-orders at Rs 85,000, like a high-end iPhone, and has got celebrity endorsers like cricketer Shubman Gill.

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Philips, supported by other doctors, argues that Temple has not demonstrated that it can actually measure blood flow inside the brain. He says the sensor may be picking up blood flow and flushing in the skin and scalp around the temple, which cannot be equated with cerebral circulation. He believes the company is asking consumers to pay big for a device whose central scientific claims remain unproven in a peer-reviewed study.

The question emerging from this exchange is larger than just this one wearable, exposing how India’s booming wellness economy, which lies outside the purview of the regulated medical market, is turning health anxiety into a business, selling promises before science has established what these products can actually deliver. Although the debate is being framed as a clash between an ambitious entrepreneur out to boost R&D and a sceptical medical establishment, the real issue is accountability; corporations, no matter how dependable, must meet the standards of science, not the rules of marketing, when they enter healthcare.

The Temple controversy is the perfect example of how we fall for predictive technologies that we think will insure us against future health crises. Sleep scores, biological-age estimates, gut-health tests, supplements, glucose monitors, and now brain-related wearables are being marketed as ways to understand and optimise the body. But since the human body is complex, even a basic assessment is incomplete without a scientifically proven series of diagnostic tests. The brain has a complex network of blood vessels, and circulation changes with posture, exercise, and blood pressure, which is also auto-regulated. A change in a blood-flow-related signal does not automatically mean that brain cells are being damaged or that the brain is ageing faster. Such claims require evidence from much larger studies, independent validation and long-term clinical outcomes.

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Also, no predictive tool can warn us about a brain stroke or heart attack, which is dependent on other factors like hypertension, diabetes, smoking, high cholesterol, stress, and obesity. And this is where wellness marketing could become dangerous. A consumer who registers a brain-health score may develop false confidence; an abnormal one could cause unnecessary anxiety. Neither is a substitute for medical evaluation.

Also, people on trackers are so obsessed with their counts and figures that they can develop health anxiety rather than health awareness. People may spend thousands monitoring their sleep or brain scores while overlooking the basics of preventive healthcare: Checking blood pressure, controlling diabetes, exercising, eating well, avoiding tobacco, and consulting a doctor when symptoms arise.

India already has a crowded health marketplace where modern and traditional systems of medicine, supplements, social-media advice, and unverified remedies compete for public trust. It could do without pseudo-science or half-baked tech marketed as a must-have. Besides, while affluent consumers can afford a premium gadget, its expensive technology should in no way be confused with meaningful healthcare in a country which still lacks last-mile access to basic health diagnostics. A sophisticated interface, a celebrated founder and the aspiration to be a global first shouldn’t lead to ignoring the fact that any product stands on proof of concept and credibility.

Sure, India needs private investment in medical research. But companies must move beyond building products that generate consumer excitement and invest in technologies that solve actual health problems. They can fund independent, multi-centre clinical trials, work with medical colleges and government hospitals, make their research transparent, and allow independent scientists to test their claims. Research should include people across age groups, gender and existing health conditions. Products must be tested in real-world settings, not just controlled experiments involving small groups of healthy volunteers.

India has a substantial burden of stroke, diabetes and hypertension. A genuinely validated, affordable wearable that helps identify high-risk patients, supports monitoring, or improves early intervention could be valuable to both companies and the public health system. Imagine technology that can be deployed in primary healthcare centres, with readings that help doctors make decisions rather than leave consumers interpreting unexplained scores on their own. And that is where corporate ambition should be directed: Towards making healthcare more accessible, improving diagnosis and reducing the burden on an already stretched health system.

The writer is senior associate editor, The Indian Express. rinku.ghosh@expressindia.com