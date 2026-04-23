India’s position in global GDP rankings has become a recurring site of interpretation, often invoked as a shorthand for measuring economic progress. Periods of ascent in growth performance are read as confirmation of strength, while subsequent shifts are explained away through exchange rate movements or external pressures. This oscillation reveals a deeper problem, which a recent editorial (‘Reform agenda matters more than ranking’, IE, April 21) does not fully engage with. Nominal GDP rankings, measured in dollar terms, are shaped as much by currency movements and statistical revisions as by real economic transformation. Changes in position can occur without any meaningful alteration in the underlying structure of the economy.

The distribution of India’s growth has become increasingly skewed in recent decades. Recent estimates indicate that the top 1 per cent now account for roughly 22.6 per cent of national income, a level of concentration that exceeds historical precedents. This reflects how growth is being generated and appropriated, raising questions about who benefits from expansion and on what terms.

Advertisement

At the lower end, the state has assumed a compensatory role. Welfare transfers increase the purchasing power of the poorest decile by as much as 80 per cent. This is often presented as redistribution working. It also reveals an economy where market-led income generation remains insufficient for large segments of the population. Consumption at the bottom is being sustained largely through state-provisioned fiscal support rather than rising earnings.

India’s aggregate output places it among the largest economies globally, yet average income levels remain modest compared to both advanced and several emerging economies. The gap between economic size and individual prosperity has not narrowed in proportion to headline growth. Low median incomes continue to constrain the depth of domestic demand, raising questions about the sustainability of this growth trajectory and its capacity to endure external shocks.

The most visible fracture lies in the labour market. India is not short of growth. It is short of employment absorption. Employment elasticity has declined from around 0.26 in the early 2000s to near zero in recent estimates. Output continues to expand, but its capacity to generate jobs has weakened sharply. An economy growing at 6 to 7 per cent requires nearly 8 million jobs annually. This reflects a structural shift in how growth is being produced. Expansion is increasingly driven by capital-intensive sectors and technological adoption, reducing the demand for labour. Productivity gains are being captured at the top, with limited transmission into wages. Manufacturing, which historically enables large-scale employment absorption, has not expanded its employment share beyond roughly 12 per cent for decades. The structural transition that should move labour into higher-productivity sectors remains incomplete.

Advertisement

The rise in self-employment is often interpreted as entrepreneurial dynamism. In practice, much of it reflects distress. Workers are creating livelihoods because the economy is not creating jobs. Informality persists alongside growth. Regional patterns deepen this imbalance. Five southern states account for nearly 30 per cent of GDP, while large parts of eastern and northern India remain characterised by low productivity and limited industrialisation. Aggregate GDP obscures these imbalances. Rankings compress them into a single number, creating the appearance of cohesion where fragmentation persists.

Explanations for shifts in India’s ranking often emphasise exchange rate movements. The depreciation of the rupee is cited as a key factor. This explanation is incomplete. Exchange rates reflect deeper structural conditions. Persistent trade deficits and limited manufacturing competitiveness point to underlying constraints. Currency movements follow these imbalances rather than operate independently of them.

A similar issue arises with statistical revisions. Changes in GDP methodology have altered past estimates, suggesting that earlier data may have overstated output. In an economy with significant informality, measurement remains uncertain. When the baseline shifts, so does the narrative of progress, complicating how growth is interpreted and often overstating the coherence of economic performance. These dynamics point to a more fundamental concern. The debate around rankings is not merely superficial. It is distorting how India’s growth story is being read. A focus on position has substituted for an assessment of structure.

The writer is professor of Economics, O P Jindal Global University. Ankur Singh contributed to this article