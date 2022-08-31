scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: It is too early to judge Gorbachev’s political legacy

His abandonment of communist ethos meant that he lost the credibility to address new progressive thinking radicals around the world

Gorbachev was born to a poor peasant family: He recalled his granddad Andrey and maternal granddad Panteley toiling hard in their wheat field and often eating boiled frogs for dinner. (AP/File)

Written by C P John

Mikhail Gorbachev is no more. Often labelled as the destroyer of the Soviet Union and a villain in the communist movement, Gorbachev passed away after living in post-Soviet Russia for three decades.

Gorbachev was born to a poor peasant family: He recalled his granddad Andrey and maternal granddad Panteley toiling hard in their wheat field and often eating boiled frogs for dinner. He had worked with his father Sergey Andreyevich Gorbachev on the combined harvester for five years. In the 1930s, during the Stalin era, the poor peasants had received land from the state and were happier than before. The poor peasant boy Gorbachev could tread the corridors of higher education in Moscow and rose to the high echelons of the Soviet communist party. He was elected the general secretary of CPSU in 1985.

Express View |Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: Tragic hero

In the post-Soviet era, everyone discussing the plight of Russia and its Soviet sisters often asked the question of whether the Soviet Union collapsed due to the democratic drugs injected by Gorbachev during his tenure as the GS of the CPSU. To an interviewer who recalled writer Solzhenitsyn accusing Gorbachev of causing the collapse of the Soviet Union, he said: “Well without glasnost he (Solzhenitsyn) would still be living in exile in Vermont chopping wood.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã...Premium
UPSC Key-August 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã...
In the duel between ‘real’ Sena and ‘fake’ Sena, ...Premium
In the duel between ‘real’ Sena and ‘fake’ Sena, ...
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...Premium
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

True, it is not the democratic drug that killed the Soviet Union; but the predecessors who hadn’t been applying it were responsible for its inevitable death. In the first interview after stepping out of the Kremlin walls, Gorbachev was asked if he still called himself a socialist and whether he thought socialism was still a credible project. His answer was: “It is not socialism that has been defeated, but Stalinism disguised as socialism. What has been defeated is a model that levelled everything down and ruled out innovation. I feel that what I participate in is, on the contrary, a collective search for justice, freedom and democracy. Mankind will continue that search, as do movements professing a wide variety of ideals”. He told the same correspondent that the thought and moral authority of people like Andrei Sakharov, the dissident scientist, was very important to him.

At the historical 27th Congress of the CPSU in 1986, Gorbachev put forward his ideology of peace and argued for global disarmament. He thought the race for weapons was the major reason for nations putting aside pro-people projects. In 1988, he expanded this idea in his speech to the United Nations: “Only together can we put an end to the era of wars. Our common goal must be cooperation, joint creativity, joint development.”

Must Read Opinions
Click here for more

Gorbachev had a special interest in the security and peace of Europe. He stuck to the principles of the Charter of Paris for a New Europe signed in 1990, which laid the foundation for peace architecture immediately after the end of the Cold War. But, he could understand that after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the designs of NATO to expand into the European contours will destroy the peace in Europe forever. In 2009, speaking at the Council of Europe, he said, the worst blunder was the decision to expand NATO and turn it into “‘guarantor of security not only in Europe but beyond its borders”.

Advertisement

Gorbachev criticised President Vladimir Putin for his new totalitarian advances and his adherence to the conservative 19th-century religious philosopher Konstantin Leontiev and Ivan Ilyin, who became a fascist during his years in exile.

Opinion |Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: The leader the nation was unprepared to follow

As he feared, the expansion of NATO ended in the Ukraine-Russia war. Gorbachev had warned the Soviet polity about the threat of environmental destruction caused by human interventions in pursuit of ever-increasing profits. At the time of his departure, the whole world is paying for it.

However, Gorbachev abandoned the communist ethos and could not address the new progressive thinking radicals across the world. Unfortunately, Gorbachev’s legacy is misjudged as a tragedy; it’s a tragedy he could have averted.

Advertisement

Chou En-Lai is said to have replied to President Richard Nixon’s question of how he assessed the French Revolution that it was too soon to judge. It is too early to attempt any final assessment about Gorbachev’s historic political interventions.

The writer is general secretary, the Communist Marxist Party

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 08:42:01 pm
Next Story

After Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure, writer Atul Kulkarni tweets about destruction being celebrated, disables comments to avoid being trolled

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

India vs Hong Kong: Live Updates
Asia Cup 2022

India vs Hong Kong: Live Updates

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: Tragic hero
Opinion

Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: Tragic hero

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã’

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã’

Premium
Assam demolishes third madrasa over suspected terror links

Assam demolishes third madrasa over suspected terror links

Ports, power, media: Adani's $37.4-bn footprint across businesses, explained

Ports, power, media: Adani's $37.4-bn footprint across businesses, explained

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Premium
Heat waves + air pollution can be a deadly combination: The health risk together is worse than either alone

Heat waves + air pollution can be a deadly combination: The health risk together is worse than either alone

Explained | Why monsoon wreaked havoc in Pakistan

Explained | Why monsoon wreaked havoc in Pakistan

Premium
Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

40 Years Ago

August 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Parties Clash
August 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Parties Clash

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement