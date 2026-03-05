Moments of public grief are rarely only about emotion. In plural societies, they often become mirrors reflecting deeper anxieties about belonging, loyalty and identity. The recent expressions of mourning by some Indian Muslims following the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, have produced precisely such a moment. In a charged political environment, these expressions have been read less as grief and more as evidence of ideological sympathy with a foreign authoritarian regime. This interpretation raises a question that reaches beyond the politics of a distant country. It asks something more fundamental about the nature of our constitutional democracy: When does an act of mourning become a test of national loyalty?

At first glance, the answer appears obvious. A controversial political figure, criticised internationally for authoritarian governance and restrictions on personal freedoms, hardly seems a subject of sympathy. But public reactions rarely unfold within a single interpretive frame. The same individual may occupy very different places in different moral worlds. To some, the figure is primarily a political ruler whose legacy must be judged through the vocabulary of governance and rights. To others, particularly within certain religious traditions, the same individual may be understood through the language of spiritual authority, jurisprudential scholarship or religious leadership. What one observer interprets as a political endorsement may, for another, it might be the expression of grief for a religious figure.

Such collisions of interpretation are not unusual in democratic societies. Political philosopher John Rawls described modern democracies as characterised by “reasonable pluralism”, a condition in which citizens inevitably hold diverse moral, religious and philosophical commitments. These commitments shape how events are understood and evaluated. The same public gesture may therefore carry different meanings depending on the moral framework through which it is interpreted. Thus, the task of constitutional democracy is not to eliminate these differences but to balance them without allowing disagreement to dissolve into suspicion.

The anxiety surrounding such expressions of mourning often rests on a deeper assumption: That religious identity and national loyalty must exist in competition with one another. From this perspective, emotional attachment to a religious authority outside the nation-state appears as evidence of divided allegiance to one’s country. Yet the architecture of constitutional democracy rests on a different premise. Citizens routinely inhabit multiple spheres of belonging at once — national, cultural, linguistic and religious. It is noteworthy that these affiliations rarely operate in a strict hierarchy. They coexist.

Legal philosopher Ronald Dworkin argued that constitutional rights are designed precisely for moments when the meaning of an act differs between the majority and a minority. Rights function as safeguards when collective interpretation threatens to override individual conscience. Their purpose is not merely to protect expressions that are widely understood but also those that may be misunderstood. In this sense, the freedom of conscience protected under Article 25 of the Indian Constitution recognises that belief and identity do not always fit neatly within the political boundaries of the nation-state.

Indian history itself offers reminders of this tension. During the early 20th century, the Khilafat Movement mobilised large sections of Indian Muslims in response to the dismantling of the Ottoman Caliphate after World War I. Critics at the time questioned why Indians should protest the fate of a ruler beyond the Subcontinent. For many participants, however, the Caliphate represented not a foreign political authority but a symbol of religious continuity within a broader community of faith.

This does not mean that such expressions are beyond scrutiny. In any democracy, expressions that incite violence or disrupt public order fall outside constitutional protection. But grief itself occupies a more ambiguous space. Mourning does not necessarily signal ideological alignment with every aspect of the individual being mourned. Historical memory is often layered; figures who appear as political actors in one narrative may occupy religious or symbolic roles in another.

What the present moment reveals, therefore, is less a crisis of loyalty than a crisis of interpretation. When public acts are viewed exclusively through a political lens, other dimensions of meaning become difficult to recognise. The risk is that emotional religious expression begins to be treated as a declaration of ideological allegiance. Once that shift occurs, ordinary acts of mourning can quickly acquire the appearance of political provocation.

This is where the idea of constitutional morality, articulated by B R Ambedkar, becomes relevant. Ambedkar warned that the success of India’s democratic experiment would depend not merely on institutional design but on the cultivation of a civic temperament capable of accommodating differences. Constitutional morality requires citizens to uphold constitutional principles even when confronted with practices or expressions that they personally find difficult to accept.

Democracies are rarely tested when rights are exercised comfortably. They are tested when the exercise of those rights produces unease. The more pressing question is whether the constitutional space for conscience will remain intact even when its exercise provokes disagreement. How a society answers that question reveals far more about its constitutional maturity than any debate about the politics of a distant leader.

The writer is a scholar at University of Massachusetts, US