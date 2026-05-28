This is not a call for a human-free planet. It is a call to question the assumption that more — more roads, more extraction, more consumption — is inherently justified.

This refers to the editorial, ‘Together & apart, animals in a human world’ (IE, May 23). First of all, thank you for the information about this important research. GPS collars, camera traps, drone surveys… we have perfected the art of watching, even as what we watch steadily recedes. We have learnt to follow every moment but not step back. The editorial tells us, quite sensibly, that nature is complex, that animals respond differently to human presence and that conservation requires long-term, painstaking effort, not slogans like “nature is healing” that went viral alongside the coronavirus. I agree. Nature is not healing. It is negotiating. And not from a position of strength.

Where I must disagree is with the comfort embedded in your phrase, “long-haul work”. “Long haul” is, after all, a profoundly human luxury. It assumes there is enough time to conduct long studies, refine them, design policy, convene conferences, organise debates, publish papers, and not to forget, plant a symbolic sapling during a dignitary’s foreign visit. The rest of the living world does not operate on such indulgent timelines. The ancient forest in Nicobar will not survive a land policy to come somewhere in 2040. A tigress displaced with cubs cannot wait for “granular approaches” that arrive a decade too late. The current rate of species extinction rivals that of the K-Pg event — the mass extinction that wiped out the dinosaurs — with no asteroid to blame this time.