Nepal’s new government, led by Balendra Shah, is acting decisively to transform the politics of the Himalayan nation. Former PM K P Sharma Oli and former home minister Ramesh Lekhak were arrested in less than 24 hours after the new PM and his cabinet were sworn in over their alleged involvement in a deadly crackdown on protesters last year that left 77 people dead and several injured.

This newspaper’s editorial (Tarique Rahman and Balen Shah, stepping forward and back, IE, March 31) is right to flag the risks in such swift action. But it stops short of grappling with the political compulsion that frames these decisions. To see the arrests only as a question of prudence is to miss the force of the huge mandate that brought this government to office.