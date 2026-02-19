Numbers can reassure, but they can also distract. The editorial “Finance Commission strikes a new balance” (IE, February 3) invites readers to take comfort in the arithmetic of the 16th Finance Commission. Fiscal federalism, however, is not sustained by ratios alone. It rests on how power, responsibility, and risk are shared between the Union and the states. On that deeper measure, the sense of balance conveyed by the editorial appears less secure than suggested.

The centrepiece of the reassurance is the decision to retain states’ share in the divisible pool at 41 per cent. In isolation, this looks like continuity. But the significance of this number depends on the size of the pool to which it applies. Over the last decade, the Centre has increasingly turned to cesses and surcharges that lie outside the divisible pool and are, therefore, not shared with states. These levies have grown from a relatively small component of Union revenues to a substantial one. As a result, the effective share of states in total Union tax collections is materially lower than what the 41 per cent headline implies, even as states continue to shoulder the bulk of spending in welfare and infrastructure.