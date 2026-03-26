Whilst liberty may be curtailed via a procedure established by law, one must not lose sight of the fact that the SC has deprecated the faultlines that force litigants to approach the highest constitutional court for bail. (Photo: Freepik)

The Indian Express report (‘SC rap to Allahabad HC judge over bail in dowry death’, IE, March 17) and editorial (‘When justice becomes mechanical’, IE, March 18) apropos of the bail orders passed by Justice Pankaj Bhatia of the Allahabad High Court lack journalistic rigour. The report claimed that the judge did not respond to repeated attempts by the publication to reach out to him. The Restatement of Values of Judicial Life, as adopted by Full Court Meeting of the Supreme Court of India in 1997, or Restatement (9), clearly states that a judge shall not give interviews to the media and let judgments speak for themselves.

Notwithstanding this, the ecosystem within which the judge concerned operates must be appreciated to better understand the broader issue. As of February 1, a total of 12,23,849 cases are pending before the Allahabad HC. The sanctioned strength of the Court is 160; as on March 13, it has a vacancy of 51 judges. The enormity of the challenge before a judge in this court should not be overlooked. A judge does not only hear bail matters — they are in addition to a determination/roster assigned by the Chief Justice of the High Court. A mechanical observation that points out the judge has granted bail in 508 out of 510 cases is thus reductive.