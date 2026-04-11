To engage with Phule today is a political necessity. It is about reclaiming a tradition of thought that places the oppressed at the centre, that values equality over hierarchy, and that insists on justice as the basis of social life. (Wikimedia)

The enduring relevance of Jyotirao Phule does not lie in ceremonial remembrance but in the clarity with which he understood Indian society. He saw, long before others, that inequality here is structured through the combined force of class exploitation, caste hierarchy and patriarchy. These are not separate problems. They are intertwined systems that sustain each other.

Phule began by attacking the ideological roots of caste. He refused to accept that hierarchy was divinely ordained. Instead, he located it in history, conquest, and the systematic subjugation of the majority by a minority that monopolised knowledge and power. In Gulamgiri, he wrote with striking force: “The condition of the Shudras and Ati-Shudras is not very different from that of slaves in America.” That insight remains disturbingly relevant. Even today, caste determines access to land, education, employment and dignity. Atrocities against Dalits continue with alarming regularity. Entire communities remain trapped in degrading occupations. Yet, there is a growing attempt to blur these realities under the language of cultural unity. The insistence on a homogenised Hindu identity often sidelines the lived experiences of caste oppression. Critique of inequality is recast as an attack on tradition.