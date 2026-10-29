By Purnadev Jena

On the night of October 29, 1999, a super cyclone crossed the Odisha coast near Paradip, with winds exceeding 260 km/h and a 20-foot storm surge. It officially killed 9,885 people, with unofficial estimates many times higher, because the state lacked cyclone shelters, evacuation routes, or a warning system that could outrun the wind. That night became the foundation of modern Indian disaster policy, establishing the belief that a cyclone’s death toll is a failure of infrastructure rather than an act of fate.

Advertisement

Today’s landfall of Cyclone Arnab along the eastern coast vindicated this belief. The path from 1999 to the present shows a 99.8 per cent decline in mortality for storms of similar force. Cyclone Phailin in 2013 killed 21 people after an evacuation of 11.5 lakh citizens. Fani in 2019 killed 64 people despite its intensity, about 99.4 per cent below the 1999 toll, and Dana in 2024 killed only six. Between 2014 and 2025, twelve major cyclones collectively killed 147 people, averaging 12 per storm. This is among the greatest public-administration successes in modern history, institutionalised by the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP) and state disaster management authorities.

Yet, while we have engineered away the mortality curve, the economic loss curve remains untouched. The NCRMP spent a combined Rs 4,331.68 crore over roughly 13 years, about Rs 333 crore a year, to build physical safety nets such as 219 cyclone shelters in Andhra Pradesh, costing roughly Rs 1.62 crore each, about Rs 355 crore in total. The destruction caused by these storms dwarfs this spending. Cyclone Amphan inflicted a staggering Rs 1 lakh crore blow on West Bengal, consuming 61 per cent of the state’s entire budgeted revenue receipts for the year, implying receipts of about Rs 1.64 lakh crore. That is a shock 23.08 times, or 2,208 per cent higher than, the entire multi-state NCRMP expenditure, equal to roughly 300 years of mitigation spending at its annual rate.

Official figures tell only half the story. Unofficial losses, including long-term land salinisation, disrupted business continuity, informal debt cycles, and supply chain fractures, are many times higher than immediate government asset tallies. Fani cost Odisha an official Rs 12,000 crore, just 12 per cent of Amphan’s toll, while even the milder Cyclone Dana left a Rs 616 crore scar, destroying 1.8 lakh hectares of crops in hours. India has mastered the logistics of saving lives, but remains vulnerable to the financial ruin that follows the wind.

Advertisement

Three structural features of the eastern coast explain why the loss curve won’t bend on its own. First, agriculture absorbs the primary shock: Data from Cyclone Gulab indicates that 70 per cent of total economic losses are concentrated in crop damage. Cyclones hit almost every season during the kharif paddy season, striking the standing crop at its most vulnerable stage. Second, coastal states face different, compounding exposures. Odisha’s losses are driven largely by damage to rural housing and disruption of livelihoods across flood-prone deltas, while Andhra Pradesh faces much higher capital losses per hectare, as its commercialised horticulture, aquaculture, and cash crops sit directly in the storm’s path. Third, and most correctable, insurance is practically non-existent. Swiss Re estimates that 93 per cent of India’s catastrophe exposure is uninsured, so the burden of multi-thousand-crore shocks falls on uncompensated households and strained state treasuries.

To shift from managing mortality to managing money, India must make three shifts. First, introduce parametric risk insurance, extending evacuation precision to livelihood protection. The Ministry of Finance and state governments should bundle parametric cyclone insurance into PMFBY enrolments for every coastal district. Unlike traditional cover, parametric policies pay out within days, triggered by objective metrics such as recorded wind speeds or rainfall thresholds, rather than after months of bureaucratic loss assessment. Because the Bay of Bengal does not respect state borders, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal should jointly finance this risk pool.

Second, restore and expand the mangrove and wetland buffers of Bhitarkanika, the Sundarbans, and the Godavari and Krishna deltas, which naturally blunt storm surges. Every hectare of degraded mangrove is a hectare of expensive engineered sea wall that states will eventually have to build. Third, state agriculture departments should diversify coastal farming away from single-season paddy, shifting to shorter-duration, cyclone-tolerant varieties already validated by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), so that a storm in the peak weather window destroys only a few weeks of growth rather than a family’s entire annual income.

None of this requires waiting for a new five-year policy cycle. Parametric disaster insurance is already operational in parts of Africa and the Philippines. Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal should jointly approach the insurance regulator (IRDAI) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to launch a three-state pilot before the next cyclone season begins in April. India proved that a climate disaster causing 10,000 deaths could become a near-zero-death outcome within two decades. The next 20 years must achieve the same for the macroeconomic toll that follows. The rupee loss highlighted in the headlines is a figure we can no longer afford to live with.

The writer is economic adviser, advisory support group, chief minister’s office, Government of Uttarakhand