Cricket, the opium

Written by R D Singh

This refers to the editorial, ‘Victory foretold’ (IE, January 8). It describes the victory of the Indian cricket team in Australia as heartwarming. The nation, indeed, has every reason to cheer this well-earned victory. Virat Kohli and his team deserve to be congratulated wholeheartedly. But at the same time, I feel that cricket gets undue prominence in the media, including your paper. Let’s not over hype the victory or the game in general as it leads to imbalance in focus on sports. This was one reason for the country’s poor performance at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

A few days after the cricket team’s victory in Australia, for example, Mary Kom, was crowned as the number one woman boxer in the world. However, this achievement was consigned to the inside pages of your paper.

It was thanks to women sportspersons like P V Sindhu and Sakshi Malik that the country was saved from a drawing a blank in the medal’s tally at the Rio Olympics. There was, of course, focus on the athletes when the Rio Games were on. But as soon as the Olympics were over, it was cricket all over again. The game is being sold like a hot commodity and organisers, team owners, broadcasters, advertisers and the players have reaped the benefits. Politicians and moneyed celebrities control the game in various forms, while we the public, for whom cricket is like opium, are paying through our nose to watch the IPL tournaments.

Your editorial, and the paper’s coverage of cricket overall, feeds into the atmosphere in which most other sports are neglected. In a way, we as a nation are to blame for making cricket what it is today, because we do not raise our voice against what is wrong. Cricket players are auctioned like residential plots. This is not merely a vulgar display of wealth. Let’s not forget that sportspersons like Mary Kom and Hima Das, who have done the country proud, came from poor families. It is the sacrifices of their parents and coaches that made them winners. Government officials or the sports authorities can take little credit for helping them during their initial struggles. The Phogat sisters were groomed by

their father, and not the system. Sushil Kumar and others roughed it out in the village mud.

The army has produced sports heroes like Milkha Singh, hockey player Balbir Singh Sr, shooter R S Rathore, Vijay Kumar and several others. None of these heroes have led a life of glamour like the cricketers.

We are responsible for this state of neglect. We endorse the various TV channels which air commercial advertisements on the sale of IPL tickets. In the malls and cinema theatres, snippets of IPL matches are shown repeatedly. There is now talk that the country’s athletes will win more medals in the Tokyo Olympics. That is unlikely to happen if we do not create proper facilities for Olympic sports and go to the stadiums to cheer our players.

The strength of Indian sports lies in athletics, wrestling, kabaddi, badminton, tennis, and several other games. Cricket is just another sport but it grabs the maximum coverage and attention. While sports authorities think twice in paying dues to the athletes, money seems to flow for international cricketers, including a hefty pension. As we eulogise Virat Kohli and his team, let’s also make heroes of our medal winners in Olympics and other international events. Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, P V Sindhu, Abhinav Bindra, Sushil Kumar, Vijender Singh and Hima Das deserve much better coverage from the media, including your paper.

(The writer, a retired army officer, is convenor of the INTACH chapter, Ambala)



[Dear Editor, I Disagree: A fortnightly column in which we invite readers to tell us why, when they differ with the editorial positions or news coverage of ‘The Indian Express’]