“I have the modest goals of replacing the whole petrochemical industry,” Craig Venter said in one interview. “We have learned nothing from the genome,” he said in another, a decade after winning the race to read it. The two statements sound contradictory. They aren’t. The geneticist who built the smallest self-replicating cell, wanted to do everything biology had not yet done, and he was scornful of how little had actually been understood in the process. He held both views at once, without trouble.

Towering, sharp, impatient with anyone who wasn’t already moving, the first time I met him, that was the register I remember. He was easier to admire from a distance, but his critics underestimated how often he turned out to be right. He died on April 29 in San Diego, aged 79, of complications from a recently diagnosed cancer. The obituaries since have reached for the predictable (maverick, swashbuckler, pioneer), including the well-known genome race against Francis Collins. But for those of us in synthetic and systems biology, the obituary that matters is the one written, unintentionally, in the genome of his own creation. It isn’t a tribute so much as an unfinished problem.