CPM, Cong and the restive ghost of Sainbari

Bijoy, the youngest of the Sain brothers and an eyewitness, visits his house. The house was set on fire and Sain brothers Malay and Pranab were killed at the site on March 17, 1970. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta/File)

THE wheel has come full circle in West Bengal since March 17, 1970. The two parties whose bitter rivalry led to that gory day are now bloodless shadows of their former selves, joined in an uneasy alliance of survival. There is a new sheriff in town.

However, as it has done for more than half-a-century, the spectre of Sainbari has resurfaced in Bengal. Earlier this month, CPM Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Bhattacharya shared an invite to ‘Martyrs’ Day’, as the party observes the incident, on social media. The Congress protested, shooting off a complaint to the CPM leadership, and asking if this was its official stand when “people still blame the CPM for the Sainbari incident”. Bhattacharya retaliated by saying the invite presented “the true picture” of what had happened at Sainbari, adding the Congress need not be flustered. “We did not enter into an alliance keeping in mind an incident of 1970. We made a tie-up with the future in view.”

March 17, 1970, was to be a happy day at Sainbari (or the house of Sains), located in Pratapeswar Shibtala Lane of Burdwan town. The family was to hold the naming ceremony of a newborn, and several relatives had come over.

However, outside, trouble was brewing. The day before, the first government of the Jukto or United Front in the state had collapsed, and one of its members, the CPM, had called a hartal. In the wee hours of March 17, a large CPM rally entered the Shibtala Lane and some of the protesters allegedly forced their way into the house of Sains, who were known Congress supporters. The house was set on fire, and Sain brothers Malay and Pranab as well as a private tutor of the family, Jitendranath Ray, were killed. After killing the two brothers, the attackers allegedly made their mother Mriganayana Debi eat rice smeared with their blood.

A year later, the elder Sain brother, Naba Sain, who was present during the violence, was killed and his eyes gouged out. Another witness, Gonamoni Roy, was also killed.

On the other side, the lawyer defending CPM leaders, Bhabadish Roy, was murdered allegedly by Congress supporters.

In the CPM’s version of March 17, 1970, it were people hired by Naba Sain who had set Ahladipur village on fire and killed four people, whom it celebrates as martyrs.

The party maintains that the Sain brothers were “notorious criminals” and had assembled goons to attack the party after its government collapsed, and it were the latter who first attacked the CPM rally passing through Shibtala Lane, from inside Sainbari. According to the CPM, when the attacks continued, it could not contain the mob anymore.

On April 28, 1970, soon after coming to power, Congress Chief Minister Siddhartha Shankar Roy constituted a commission to probe the Sainbari murders. It submitted its report on February 25, 1972, saying, “The evidence, if true, staggers imagination and words would be inadequate in condemnation of the inhuman conduct of the miscreant concerned and all those who had stood by and witnessed it. The allegation, however, has not been proved.” It focused on “discrepancy” in the statements of Naba and Mriganayana, especially how blood came to be on the mother.

While silent on the CPM’s role, the commission said “the district administration and police were negligent” and should have taken suitable steps knowing about the party’s hartal.

The chargesheet in the case named former CPM minister Nirupam Sen, and party leaders Binay Konar, Rajat Bandyopadhyay and Durgashib Roy, among more than 100 others. Veteran CPM leader from Burdwan Amal Halder says, “All the accused were acquitted, 98 per cent are dead.”

On 1977, the Left Front returned to power. When Mamata Banerjee dislodged it in 2011, after 34 years of uninterrupted reign, she declared an inquiry commission of own. That panel’s report is still to see the light of day, after a court stayed it.

Bijoy, the youngest of the Sain brothers and an eyewitness, says, “My brothers were attacked without any provocation. They were dragged out and killed. Our house as well as another where Malay had taken shelter were set on fire.”

He adds, “Nobody gave justice to us. There was a Congress government for many years, but it did nothing. It’s all mockery. After 50 years, what justice will be given? I never even took any money and job from the government, I wanted only justice.”

The baby who was to be named that day is now a 6 ft 4 inches tall, stout, middle-aged man. Amrito Jash, the son of one of the five Sain sisters, says the story of March 17, 1970, has passed down generations. “I heard that blood was thrown on my dida (Mriganayana).”

The family says that after the incident, Mriganayana stopped talking except to her children, and hardly went out. A few years later, she developed brain tumour. She died on December 11, 1979.