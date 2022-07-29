Covid despair -- and hope

I tested positive. Covid-19 was not dead and gone. It was here, with me. I faced the challenge of quarantining myself after 28 months of warding off the virus. I was someone who decided to respond to the pandemic as a scientist. Someone who had been talking to frontline policy makers and doctors, promoting genome and immune surveillance not only to understand the genome variants but to also understand how they are immune to the vaccines. People still need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and protocols in public. Masking, social distancing, and testing. The holy trinity.

That probably sounds bleak, but don’t despair. The truth is that pandemics always end. How, you may ask? The SARS CoV2 virus will morph into an endemic source of disease. The Covid-19 flu will eventually become just another seasonal flu. However, until this does happen, Covid-appropriate behaviour is essential as one can inevitably foresee small and large waves not only in India but in every country, every few months.

Although the virus will eventually become relatively harmless, waves of infection will continue — potentially due to changes in the virus and its human hosts. Covid-19 has been showing successive spikes of new and novel subvariants. Vaccination schedules are causing waning immunity. People are exhausted, and the change in their attitudes and behaviour is causing more migration, mixing and transmission.

In 2022, we have already seen two record infection highs in India, with population prevalence peaking in mid to late January (Omicron BA.1 and BA.2). After eight weeks of declining prevalence, infections started to increase again with the rise of yet another set of Omicron variants. Instead of just one new variant, we currently have four: BA.2.12.1 (dominant in the US), BA.4 and BA.5 (dominant in South Africa), and BA.5.1 (dominant in Portugal). Together, these four variants became dominant in India and BA.5 and BA.5.1 will likely become the dominant variants.

The good news is that for the vast majority of people who have previously been infected or vaccinated, that protection will help reduce the risk of developing more severe illness and hospitalisation. But we are not yet out of the woods. While Omicron might be less severe than Delta, and people have higher immunity through vaccination and previous infection, it is not mild. At a population level, its sheer transmissibility more than compensates for any reduction in experienced disease severity or symptoms for the individual. The high number of infections will also lead to yet more disruptions across the workplace. This is now the third Covid wave in six months and Omicron appears genuinely different in how it can drive these repeated waves of infection. The initial subvariants of Omicron (BA.1/2) have perhaps become weaker but the newer subvariants (BA.4/5 subvariants) are potentially leading to a new wave across Europe and the US already. Omicron sub-variants do seem particularly wily in evading the immune system (both antibody and T-cell responses). This element of “immune escape” makes people more susceptible to infection.

The thin end of the wedge is the low recorded number of infected cases. Home testing has become rampant and using that alone is misguided and increases transmission. Rapid antigen tests are not very accurate in light of the new variants and even mild symptomatic cases need to get tested in a laboratory. There is a constant need for testing programmes for everyone with symptoms, no matter how minor or non-specific. We also need to test contacts to minimise community spread until the pandemic dies out completely. Not testing a low-grade fever and sore throat could skew the infected numbers, making the data no longer reliable. Genome surveillance needs to continue lock, stock and barrel to detect harbingers of new waves and identify new variants of concern that need to be reported. We need to keep vigilant.

We are all exhausted with Covid-19. However, we need to protect ourselves through vaccinations, boosters and, of course, masking. Yes, this became tedious for me as well. I was lucky, recovering after mild symptoms. But that’s something I could bet on. The history of pandemics shows clearly that this one too will cease to be a public health crisis at some point. We just have to bide our time.

The writer is senior principal scientist, National Chemical Laboratory, Pune