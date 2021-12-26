Let’s hear it for the school bell

Recently, there was a rare day of unexpected merriment during my 10-year-old’s class on Zoom. Some mischievous intruders hacked into the software and posted funny cartoons and videos in the middle of science. Classes were suspended for the day while teachers scrambled to figure out what happened. The children, who have had every bit of joy sucked out of their lives in the last two years, were chuckling in delight at this unusual break.

For many weeks now, if not months, life has reverted back to what one might dare to call “normal”. Even with the new Omicron restrictions, restaurants are allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity. When social activity is permitted, 200-guest weddings are allowed, airports are buzzing, we desperately need some clarity on one critical issue: will Delhi’s schools ever reopen?

All over again, the Omicron variant threatens to keep crores of Indian children restricted to their homes for a third, consecutive, year. Everyone agrees that amid new crises, survival comes first, everything else is a luxury. However, we have reached a stage in this pandemic where the risks of restarting in-person classes are worth it, considering the alternative: having a humungous, misanthropic and unfit generation left behind in so many ways, condemned to struggle with difficult academic concepts that got lost in translation via remote learning. Worryingly, parents across income groups have begun talking of a Zero Year, knowing it’s impossible to expect a child to handle calculus in Class 11 after a shaky maths foundation in the 9th and 10th. Equally crucially, parents and children are

burnt out by being cooped together, endlessly.

One way to reconcile to the frustration of pandemic-related learning loss is to understand that what students have missed academically, they have gained in life skills. For example, in the last year my daughter has lost a grandparent to Covid, watched a parent soldier through it, led a solitary existence and, for one horrific month, internalised the panic in her household. Our own real-world problems are an excellent starting point for building resilience. The virtues of incessant striving, drilled into every Indian student as the surefire route to success, now sounds like unreliable advice. Because, the real challenge during Covid has been to philosophically embrace uncertainty; to accept, when larger forces are at play, that so much is out of our control. Ultimately, the most valuable education is one that provides training to adapt to whatever googly life throws at you.

Our current education system conspires to kill innovation, to replace wonder with superficial knowledge, that the children can obediently regurgitate via examinations every quarter. Having said that, there is no substitute for the structure and discipline of a regular school day, where children can engage with their peers, play games, compete, and learn their lessons. Well-to-do parents have the privilege of supplementing their children’s education, ensuring their kids watch documentaries, read, and while away hours in constructive ways. School closures are deeply unfair for the majority of India’s students — whose parents can’t engage with them intellectually and lack the resources for tuitions. If this goes on much longer, there will be an unbridgeable knowledge gap between income groups. What Yuval Harari eerily described as the rise of superior humans in his book Homo Deus, who can afford bioengineering and artificial intelligence to upgrade their abilities, leaving 90% of the population behind.

The last two years have felt like we’re stuck in a waiting room, and the waiting keeps getting extended. Whether we realise it or not, there have been fundamental shifts in our perspectives since 2020. The worries of those early days — the detrimental effects of excessive screen time for children — seem laughable now. My standards have lowered considerably since then. It’s a bleak beginning to 2022. Reopening schools will be a challenge, but more can be done to rise to it.

