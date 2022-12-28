Court vacations don’t affect judicial pendency, government as litigator does

Written by Ashim Sood

When the soft but unmistakable notes of independence and non-partisanship emanate from our courts, then by a law of nature, the executive branch awakes to quell this distressing nuisance. The tendency is an old one: From Jawaharlal Nehru’s grumbling when the Supreme Court struck down his land reforms to Indira Gandhi’s demoralising supersession of judges, through to 2014 when MPs voted with near unanimity in favour of the National Judicial Appointments Commission. Governments simply do not like judges who enforce constitutional values to the detriment of political agendas — whatever those agendas may be.

Now, a new game is afoot to try and shift the “line of actual control” between the executive and the judiciary. We are beginning to hear an orchestrated chorus casting a pall of doubt on our judges and their work. Thus, we have had a recent barrage of rhetoric from within the halls of Parliament critiquing the functioning of our judiciary.

Some criticism is within the bounds of legitimate debate — the problems with the collegium system, for example. But other charges laid are purely in the realm of fiction. One such spurious narrative has been an attack on court vacations. The story being spun is that long court vacations are directly responsible for the high volumes of pending cases and slow rates of case disposal which beset our judicial system. This manufactured legend is founded on several bogus myths that are important to dispel.

It is important for the public to understand the daily life of a judge of a high court or the Supreme Court. Judges spend up to six hours a day hearing cases. In that time, they may have to hear anywhere between 50 to 200 cases. After this, they must finalise orders for each case that they have heard. Then follows the task of reading files for cases they need to hear the next day. In the midst of this are other duties such as writing long judgments, and also administrative tasks including evaluating and improving the performance of lower courts, and steering committees concerned with the administration of justice.

Of the hours spent hearing cases, a judge spends every minute seated in public view.

There are no trips to the water cooler, and no walks around the block to de-stress. Our judges are faced with the grave task of determining the rights of citizens: From whether someone gets to keep her job, to whether a man loses his liberty or even his life. The judiciary is the only branch of government to which the public has immediate and direct access. Members of the public can walk into a courtroom at any time to watch justice being dispensed. This openness is a crucial aspect of the judicial process, but equally, it underscores the pressure for a judge to get things right each and every time. A judge’s task is a heavy burden and it is remarkable that almost every judge avoids burnout and quietly does the job expected of her.

This is quite apart from the constricted social life that a judge must lead. Judges do not attend social events and maintain a strict distance from many with whom they spent the majority of their years as lawyers. It takes but a rumour to sully a judge’s reputation, which is all she really has because a judge’s pay is meagre in absolute terms and also relative to the work and sacrifices that the job entails. Most judges of the superior courts are former lawyers who have given up lucrative practices solely to perform a public service.

In this background, consider the unfairness of the myth of the court vacation.

The first myth: Judges have long vacations. In 2022, the Supreme Court had 54 days of vacation excluding gazetted holidays and weekends. The Delhi High Court had 34.

District courts have fewer days off. Judges must work on Saturdays or Sundays to prepare for their cases on Monday, and also to catch up on writing judgments in the more complex cases they are hearing. Now, consider that a civil servant usually has 30 days of earned leave and eight days of casual leave a year, not to mention other types of leave. Keep in mind also that many judges are near or over the age of 60, while most at that age are retired. Can it really be argued that judges have unduly long vacations?

The second myth: Judges spend their vacations doing no judicial work. This is as true as suggesting that Members of Parliament do no work outside the few days they spend attending parliamentary sessions. Most judges spend large parts of their vacation writing judgments, which they are on a strict deadline to deliver. Writing judgments is a difficult and exacting task, and many judges spend their vacations doing this because it is the only time they have between all their other work.

The third myth: Vacations are related to case pendency, and therefore, shorter vacations would mean lower pendency. This is hardly credible. Most case pendency lies in the lower courts, which already have much fewer vacation days than the superior courts. The reason there is pendency in lower courts is because of a lack of judges whose number and method of appointment are not controlled by the Collegium. Third, the largest litigants in India are by far the central and state governments, and it would be a much better path to reduce case pendency if they simply rationalised their pending cases. Another source of high case pendency is tribunals, appointments to which, and whose calendars, are controlled directly by the central or state governments. So, it can hardly be said that reducing judicial vacations by some days is an answer to reducing judicial pendency.

The fourth myth – and the most pernicious of all – is this: A call to reduce court vacations is in no way an attack on judicial independence. It is precisely that. For, if this really was a genuine call for reform, it should have taken the tone of measured, respectful, and discrete consultation, rather than the form of public admonition that it took. If case pendency really is such a pressing concern, then common sense dictates that rather than delaying judicial appointments, the government would clear collegium recommendations for judges who could then actually dispose of cases.

Instead, from the halls of power, a picture is sought to be painted of the judges of our superior courts as fattened lambs living lives of comfort in their ivory towers, giving to themselves the luxury of untold days off whilst being completely oblivious to the crumbling of the judicial edifice and to the pains of the common man. Judges, by the very nature of their office, cannot respond to such specious charges laid publicly by politicians. The intention behind fictions such as that of the long court vacation seems to be to demoralise judges, to delegitimise them in the public eye, and ultimately to deplete the judiciary by further reducing any incentive for lawyers to shed the freedom and prizes of private practice for thankless judicial service. In reality, underneath this stratagem lies an insidious ambition – that when the lamb is slaughtered, few will weep.

The writer is an advocate practicing in New Delhi