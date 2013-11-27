Course correction

Referring to the BJPs felicitation of two of its MLAs accused of instigating the Muzaffarnagar riots at Narendra Modis rally,the CPM said that the BJP was attempting to further divide people on communal lines. An editorial in Peoples Democracy alleges that the anointment of Modi as the BJPs prime ministerial candidate was itself a signal that the RSS has gone back to its basics. It proved that the organisation was seeking the transformation of the secular democratic Indian republic into its version of a rabidly intolerant fascistic Hindu Rashtra. It further asserts that the BJP is getting wary that its attempts to communally polarise the voters in the region are not succeeding. People of both the communities have been badly hit financially in the region due to mass migration of labourers that is hurting all households. It concludes: Consequently,the community elders from both the communities have begun reconciliation efforts which clearly does not suit the RSS/ BJPs designs. Hence the attempts to re-polarise and further divide the people on communal lines hoping that this would help the BJP electorally.

Mighty hypocrisy

The CPI(ML)s ML Update focuses on the allegations of sexual assault levelled by a Tehelka journalist against the founder and editor-in-chief of the magazine,Tarun Tejpal. It attacks Tejpal and the Tehelka management,accusing the former of changing his stance to escape the consequences of his crimes and the latter of indulging in a blatant cover-up. His initial stance was one of both intimidation and denial: when he referred to his actions in text messages as drunken banter,and when he lashed out at his victim for having informed his daughter of the assaults. Once the woman filed a formal complaint,he resorted to a self-serving and dishonest apology,admitting to a sexual liaison with her twice in spite of her clear reluctance,however avoiding any admission of sexual assault and claiming it was a misjudgement… And once the Goa police took suo motu notice of the complaint and filed a criminal case,Tejpal now came out in full victim-blaming mode. He branded the complainant a liar,claimed there had been a single incredibly fleeting consensual sexual encounter, and has been spreading insinuations that the womans complaint is politically motivated! At the same time,he has deployed a close family member to attempt to influence and pressure the complainants mother  a clear case of criminal intimidation. Tejpals changing postures and his choosing to resort to the familiar and sordid ploys of victim-blaming are ample to indicate his guilt, it says. While criticising Shoma Chaudhury,it says the managements response was not only a travesty of the law,it was also blatantly hypocritical and in contrast to Tehelkas progressive and pro-women posture.

The clocks ticking

The CPI,in the latest edition of its weekly New Age,says UPA 2 is shamelessly surrendering to the World Trade Organisation,the tool of finance capital. According to an editorial in its latest issue,Indian representatives are going to sacrifice the nations interest on crucial issues like food security. It was assured that the WTO rules would not hinder the implementation of the food security bill and would continue till people needed such legislation. Now the reports from Bali say that India has agreed for a peace clause in the WTO rules for subsidies. Introduction of this so-called peace clause will mean that all the countries have to accept the principle that no subsidy can last for more than four years. It means India has to abolish the food security law after four years,the editorial states.

