A lot of financial chatter and wise talk clearly indicate a brewing financial market bubble, triggered by an AI investment frenzy in the US and globally. In fact, most equity investment is currently long (or betting big) on America.

In 2026 alone, almost 80 per cent of the global equity investment has come into the US market, where lately, much of the money coming in has been on some quite bubbly AI stocks. When the love affair with AI finally ends, the ramifications of betting big on America and AI will also be global.

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Also Read | What happens if the AI bubble bursts?

What is a bubble and how to look/diagnose one? One place to start might be The Big Short. Investor Michael Burry (played by Christian Bale in the 2015 movie based on the book of the same name), who is known for betting against the housing market leading up to the crash of 2008, has, in fact, been betting against Nvidia. Burry argues that the “true end demand is ridiculously small” and that “almost all (Nvidia) customers are funded by their dealers”.

But there are other examples from history.

The British railway bubble burst in the 1840s is an oft-talked-about crash. At its peak, railway capital investment reached 6.7 per cent of British national income, and the eventual crash caused investors to lose a lot of money. But physical capital investment leaves behind things too. Despite the crash then, there were railway tracks to show, and 90 per cent of the rail infrastructure created during the railway-investment bubble formation eventually stayed as part of the British rail system.

The dot-com crash may offer some reference too, where, during the crash, the Nasdaq fell 78 per cent between March 2000 and October 2002, and more than half of public dot-com companies failed by 2004. Trillions of dollars vanished in market value. Yet, even then, the internet stayed for good. Fibre optic cables laid during the dot-com bubble stayed in the ground. Websites kept working, emails kept running; the resulting oversupply of bandwidth (from cables) helped make internet services cheaper and more accessible, allowing companies like Amazon to become major platform intermediaries using the internet wave across the globe.

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What collapsed during the dot-com crash were unsustainable businesses, spending investor money in a rush without letting it become profitable.

A bubble, in a simple sense, takes place when prices of anything climb faster than what underlying value can justify. People tend to buy in such cases based not on the production cost or value of something, but because they expect someone else will pay more for it later. As a result, any widespread optimism or abandonment of traditional valuation methods can fuel rapid price increases, causing dangerous price bubbles to form along with early stages of transformative investment cycles.

Those observing the current AI investment patterns and heightened irrational exuberance around it argue that a similar price-bubble formation triggered by the new tech-optimistic wave is guiding the AI boom.

The issue is the noticeable gap between spending and actual returns. An MIT report found that despite 30$ to 40$ billion in enterprise AI investment, 95 per cent of organisations were seeing zero return.

The AI-investment-triggered IPO frenzy has also been witnessing this gap. Companies relying heavily on AI investments must more clearly show real payoffs from their investments, either in the technology or the company stocks investing in it, or investor confidence may quickly erode, causing a bubble burst.

It seems clear from what is happening to the dollar, US bond markets, and the AI-company financial status quo that a potential bubble burst may be caused less by cold, hard economics, but rather by vibes and rhetorical narratives shaped by the news and social media frenzy around AI.

Tech-based cartelisation of power and control over AI shows how most of the major AI players are growing in an intertwined way. Nvidia invests in OpenAI, and OpenAI buys chips from Nvidia, while Microsoft holds a stake in OpenAI while also being a customer of CoreWeave, where Nvidia too holds equity.

This makes the circulation of AI-investment capital concentrated amongst a very narrow group of firms. When this happens, it means too many eggs are in the same basket, and if the underlying value of what’s being bet on doesn’t hold, a crash is quite likely. In the US, the market vibe is so fragile that even a CEO’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy can trigger an AI-bubble burst crash primarily through the stock-price crash of the company (Nvidia in this case) controlling the maximum of the AI investment.

The writer is dean and professor of Economics, O P Jindal Global University, a visiting professor at LSE and visiting research fellow at the University of Oxford