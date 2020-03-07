Corona viral

Now, COVID-19 dominates headlines the world over, and has put the usual newsmakers in the shade. Now, COVID-19 dominates headlines the world over, and has put the usual newsmakers in the shade.

If the world had come loaded with an antivirus package, it would have quarantined the human race as a matter of caution, and the rest of the planet would have heaved a sigh of relief. Fish, fowl and beast, whom COVID-19 does not affect, would now be striding the world with fresh confidence. Even walruses, who keep at flipper’s length from humanity following numerous bad experiences, would have frolicked for the first time since the Vikings took an unhealthy interest in them. Only dogs and cats would have been depressed by lack of contact with humans. It would have served them right. They have become hopelessly anthropodependent.

Virality, the Holy Grail of internet media, elicits mixed feelings after the coronavirus outbreak. But what is fame doing to the virus? The coronaviruses have sought attention by infecting humans only twice before, during the SARS and MERS events. Other than these breakout attempts, the coronaviruses have contented themselves with being scourges of farm and field, harrying chickens, turkeys, pigs, cows, rabbits and ferrets. And cats and dogs, of course, to the profit of urban vets.

Now, COVID-19 dominates headlines the world over, and has put the usual newsmakers in the shade. It has brought markets low, excepting the handwash sector, made heads of nations look like the sultans of bumbledom, and turned human relations into a non-contact sport. It is a moral force, causing humans to reflect on mortality, a pastime which used to be as common in the age of plagues as sudoku is today. There is nothing like personal risk to elevate the mind, and while the disease is taking a heavy toll on the lives and fortunes of humans now, it will leave us purged of the illusion of invincibility. We can just wash our hands of it.

