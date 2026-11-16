India must use its negotiating capital at the ongoing COP31 to advocate for a minimum annual amount of grant finance from developed countries. COP31 is framed as an implementation COP. Attention should turn to how developed countries will lead efforts to deliver the climate finance goal agreed at COP29: At least $300 billion annually by 2035.

Developed countries have mobilised finance towards the earlier goal of $100 billion through bilateral channels, multilateral development funds such as the World Bank, and multilateral climate funds such as the Green Climate Fund. These funds also unlocked private investments. They will have to substantially expand the financial flows to reach $300 billion. However, this expansion faces political headwinds in the US and fiscal constraints in Europe.

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Developed countries are likely to put greater emphasis on the role of private players and commercial investments in meeting the target, given that they seek returns on their investments. It makes these investments unsuitable for adaptation needs, most of which deliver public benefits without generating revenues for investors. A greater reliance on the private sector without a parallel rise in grant funding could leave adaptation needs unmet.

We can observe this tension playing out in the debate over the loan-contribution policy of the Green Climate Fund. It is the biggest public green multilateral fund and has proposed to remove the cap on total aggregate loan contributions. It has also proposed to count guarantees as grants-equivalent.

This means, if a donor provides a $100 million guarantee that has $15 million grant-equivalent value, it will count towards their contribution towards funds replenishment. The guarantee may provide a valuable risk cover, but no cash is transferred. This policy could inflate replenishment value with guarantees without increase in cash for grants.

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Developed countries’ financial obligation reflects their responsibility for historical emissions and their greater capacity to respond. These include helping vulnerable countries to address the problem to which they have contributed relatively little. Yet much of this support remains repayable — according to the OECD, loans accounted for 67 per cent of public climate finance in 2024, compared with 29 per cent for grants. This financing mixture can create problems for many countries.

Currently, most of the climate-vulnerable countries are either small island states — with limited fiscal capacity — or poorer countries facing challenges with servicing interest on sovereign debt. They face an increasing number of climate shocks affecting their energy and food resilience, which needs more money to fix. At the same time, they spend an increasing amount of their budget for servicing sovereign debt owed to developed countries. This leaves less money than usual to meet domestic needs, let alone to absorb climate shocks.

Efficiency and scrupulous use are often reasons for promoting commercial investments. However, the Nepal floods showed the value of investing in preparedness such as warning systems and evacuation planning. They generate public value instead of direct cashflows. Grant financing can support these investments without creating repayment obligations.

India should therefore seek a quantified minimum amount of annual public grant finance for adaptation, with priority for vulnerable countries and activities without sufficient commercial revenue. Only grant disbursement should be assessed towards this goal. This commitment is in line with Article 9.4 of the Paris Agreement, which recognises the need for public and grant-based resources for adaptation.

Climate COPs provide an opportunity for developing countries to come together for a measurable grant commitment. India has earlier helped in building coalitions to advance differentiated responsibilities. At the Conference of Select Developing Countries on Global Environmental Issues in 1990, India successfully advocated for developed countries to take responsibility for historical emissions and provide financial and technological support to developing countries.

Since then, India has played a central role in developing the understanding of what constitutes Common but Differentiated Responsibility (CBDR). Advocating for a minimal annual grant commitment would continue India’s defence of CBDR.

The writer is with Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs. He previously worked with the UNDP. Views are his own